February 12, 2021

Americus Police Department makes arrest in armed robbery case from November

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 2:57 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Press Release from the Americus Police Department

February 12, 2021
Suspect Arrested Multiple Charges
On 02-10-2021 at approx. 2:25 PM members of the Americus Police Department
located a suspect wanted on multiple felony charges in the area of Reddick Drive in
Americus. Zy’ibraviann Temale Streeter, age 20, was apprehended after a foot chase.
Streeter was armed with a 40 caliber handgun at the time of the arrest. He was wanted
in connection to an armed robbery which occurred on November 10, 2020 in the 100
block of Hosanna Circle in Americus. He is charged with one count of Armed
Robbery, four counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Aggravated Battery, and one
count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony related to the
November incident. He is charged with Reckless Conduct related to the attempt to
elude capture and additional charges may be pending.
Streeter is being held at the Sumter County Jail.

