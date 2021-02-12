expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Americus Mayor and City Council vote to purchase previous Wells Fargo building on Forsyth Street

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 2:49 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

The Mayor and City Council addressed a 22-item agenda at the Agenda Setting Meeting on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Except for voting upon streets to receive monies earmarked for paving, the items were either consented or taken off the agenda.

Consent items include: approving contracts for service, matching a $500 expenditure in conjunction with Colonel Dames for landscaping at Joyce Myers Park, granting Sunbelt Ford the winning bid for a police car, paying Axon for police body cameras, vehicle bids, appointing Buddy Guth and Steven Avant on the Revolving Loan Fund Project, awarding winning bid on North Lee Street drainage project, approval of proposal for connecting Americus bike lanes from Boone Park to GSW, advertising software and phone system, final payment for emergency force main repair, bid out replacing Rylander Park fountain and to allow staff to submit a 5311 transit program RFP.

Nelson Brown then spoke of his intentions regarding Black History Month. Additionally, Brown questioned Jimmy Skipper, City Attorney, on the laws regarding a sitting council member vacating their seat in order to run for mayor. Although Brown was under impression such a rule could be overridden with a city resolution, Skipper informed the council it is written into the Georgia Constitution and no local municipality had authority to override it with a resolution. Lastly Brown questioned Chief Mark Scott on recent black on black crime. He questioned if Chief Scott had received as many comments and/or conversations as he had. He also asked Chief Scott if he had sought out other agencies to help in suppressing the crimes. Scott reported that the Americus Police Department works with both the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Brown continued to press and asked if other counties, such as Lee County, could help the department. Scott told Brown that other departments do not have jurisdiction in Sumter unless there was an emergency of some sort declared.

The council then went into executive session and came back out to take a single vote. The vote resulted in the approval of the City of Americus to purchase the old Wells Fargo bank building on Forsyth Street with the contingency that paperwork was completed in a satisfactory manner. The building will be used to house the City of Americus Finance Department.

The regular meeting of the city council will be at 6pm on February 18, 2021.

 

More News

Area Beat Report 2/10 to 2/12/2021

Americus Police Department makes arrest in armed robbery case from November

Willard Bradley “Muff” Martin: February 8, 2021

Americus Mayor and City Council vote to purchase previous Wells Fargo building on Forsyth Street

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/10 to 2/12/2021

Local news

Americus Police Department makes arrest in armed robbery case from November

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council vote to purchase previous Wells Fargo building on Forsyth Street

education

Sumter County Board of Education considers and denies Dr. Choates’ recommendation

Local News

Sheriff Bryant announces disposal of surplus vehicles at Board of Commissioners February Work Session

BREAKING NEWS

Sumter County Board of Education determines educational offerings for final nine weeks

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/9 to 2/10/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/9/2021

education

Sumter County Board of Education tackles many hot topics during work session

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/5 to 2/8/2021

education

Furlow Charter School Governing Board meeting today, February 8

Local News

Area Beat Report for 2/4/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern reveals new name for student services building, Canes Central grand opening set for Feb. 19

education

Dr. Torrance Choates to recommend Sumter County Schools’ doors be opened

Local News

Gene Haas Foundation donates $12,500 to South Georgia Technical College Foundation

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/2 to 2/4/2021

Local News

National Park Service implements federal mask requirement for COVID‐19 prevention and protection

Local news

First Friday: Ladies’ Night “Party Hearty” Make your plans for great fun!

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021

community

Plains’ Allie Smith to be inducted into Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame

Public records

Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting February 1 at 5:30pm

News Main

Phoebe names Physicians and APP of the year

community

SAM SHORTLINE EXCURSION TRAIN ANNOUNCES 2021 SCHEDULE

education

Georgia Southwestern receives $11K grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to promote alcohol awareness