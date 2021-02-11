Sumter County Board of Education determines educational offerings for final nine weeks

The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) voted 2-4 against Dr. Torrance Choates’ recommendation for Sumter County Schools to offer both face to face and virtual educational formats. The board members voting in favor of Dr. Choates’ recommendation were Sylvia Roland and Jim Reid. Those members opposed to the recommendation were Abbis Bivins, Carolyn Hamilton, Vincent Kearse and Patricia Harris. Based upon the vote the school doors will remained closed and students will continue their education in a virtual format only for the final nine weeks of the school year.