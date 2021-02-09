expand
February 10, 2021

GSW sophomore forward Payton Johnson had one shot on goal in the Lady Hurricanes’ season-opening loss to UNC Pembroke. Photo by Christopher Finn

GSW women’s soccer falls to UNC Pembroke in Cogan’s debut

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

AMERICUS – First year head coach Chris Cogan and the Georgia Southwestern women’s soccer team had a debut in their season opening game on Hurricane Field Monday night. Five minutes before halftime, UNC Pembroke scored back-to-back goals to take a 2-0 lead and went on to win the game.

The Lady Hurricanes tried to fight back in the second half but couldn’t chip away at the score, falling in their first Peach Belt Conference game of the year.

UNCP’s Rilee Seering scored both goals for the Braves, with her first goal coming in the 40th minute when she stole the ball from a Lady Hurricane and shot it right above the goalkeepers head for the score. Right afterwards in the 41st minute, she received a long bomb from her teammate to other side of the field where she outran GSW (0-1-0 PBC) defenders for her second goal of the day.

GSW sophomore forward Geraldine Alvarez is in the process of trying to make a cross in front of goal against UNC Pembroke.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

Payton Johnson, Elizabeth Taliaferro and Carleigh Spivey all had shots for GSW, as Johnson and Taliaferro fell the closes with shots on goal. Hannah Morrone finished with eight saves on the night, splitting them with four in each half.

GSW was unlucky to get any corner shots as UNCP (1-1-0 PBC) finished with four. They also out shot the Lady Hurricanes 21-3.

Up next for the Lady Hurricanes is a trip down to St. Augustine, FL to take on the Lady Saints of Flagler College on Sunday, February 14, at 4:30 p.m.

 

GSW women's soccer falls to UNC Pembroke in Cogan's debut

