expand
Ad Spot

February 9, 2021

Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/9/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:32 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/8 to 2/9/2021

  • Adams, Corey Tajuan (In Jail), 28, 2/8/2021 2:14 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
  • Boyd, Lewis Levettis (In Jail), 41, 2/8/2021 5:03 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Cheeseboro, Cedric Lamar (In Jail), 34, 2/8/2021   1:16 p.m., False Imprisonment/Theft By Taking (Motor Vehicle)/Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Criminal Trespass
  • Green, Tranerious Will (In Jail), 28, 2/8/2021 7:34 a.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/Contempt of Court/Probation Violation
  • Hawkins, Kentrell LeJohn (In Jail), 26, 2/8/2021 3:22 p.m., Parole Violation
  • Hodge, Walter Jordan (In Jail), 20, 2/8/2021 11:58 a.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 2/8 to 2/9/2021

2/8

  • 1949 GA 49, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 241 Highway 45 North, Suspicious Person
  • 0 Turning Lane of Mulcoa GA Highway 49, Traffic Stop/car parked in turn lane causing a traffic hazard
  • 0 GA Highway 280 East at Bass Tire, expired registration
  • 0 South Georgia Tech Parkway at Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 0 Magnolia Village off GA Highway 30 West, Traffic Stop/expired tag
  • 102 E. Church St., Accident Report
  • 0 Bobby Hines and Blacksmith Rd., Welfare Check
  • 352 King Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1369 GA Highway 27, Accident Report
  • 135 Tulip Dr., shots fired
  • 6609 Lane Store Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Highway 280 West at about Rock Hill Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 701 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Fuller Center, Traffic Stop/break light requirements
  • 143 Arlington Dr. Extension, Domestic Disturbance
  • 506 Fieldstone Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for Officer
  • 210 Arlington Dr. Extension, Suspicious Vehicle

2/9

  • 0 Southerfield Road at Basket Factory Dr., Deer Accident Report
  • 100 Block of GA Highway 30 West, Accident Involving Deer

 

 

 

More News

Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/9/2021

Camellias, crystal, Walmart receipts and tiny surprises of goodness

William Curtis Wellons: February 5, 2021

Sumter County Board of Education tackles many hot topics during work session

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/9/2021

education

Sumter County Board of Education tackles many hot topics during work session

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/5 to 2/8/2021

education

Furlow Charter School Governing Board meeting today, February 8

Local News

Area Beat Report for 2/4/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern reveals new name for student services building, Canes Central grand opening set for Feb. 19

education

Dr. Torrance Choates to recommend Sumter County Schools’ doors be opened

Local News

Gene Haas Foundation donates $12,500 to South Georgia Technical College Foundation

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/2 to 2/4/2021

Local News

National Park Service implements federal mask requirement for COVID‐19 prevention and protection

Local news

First Friday: Ladies’ Night “Party Hearty” Make your plans for great fun!

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021

community

Plains’ Allie Smith to be inducted into Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame

Public records

Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting February 1 at 5:30pm

News Main

Phoebe names Physicians and APP of the year

community

SAM SHORTLINE EXCURSION TRAIN ANNOUNCES 2021 SCHEDULE

education

Georgia Southwestern receives $11K grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to promote alcohol awareness

education

Georgia Departments of Education, Public Health join with superintendents to discuss vaccine distribution for teachers, school staff

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/25 to 1/26/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/21 to 1/25/2021

News Main

Americus Police Department and GBI investigating shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Saturday afternoon shooting in Americus

Local News

Shonda Boddie named South Georgia Technical College Registrar Assistant

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council recommend emergency sick pay be extended to end of March, 2021