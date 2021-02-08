expand
February 8, 2021

Furlow Charter School Governing Board meeting today, February 8

By Nichole Buchanan

Published 8:10 am Monday, February 8, 2021
Furlow Charter School has scheduled a called meeting of its Governing Board for this Monday, February 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually, and can be accessed via Zoom or phone as specified below.
The meeting is to discuss a Closed Session issue involving disclosure of personally identifiable information from a student’s educational records.
Or Phone Access at: 301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 873 9003 6273
Passcode: 573844

