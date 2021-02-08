expand
February 9, 2021

Area Beat Report 2/5 to 2/8/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:43 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Americus PD Media Incident Report 2/5 to 2/8/2021

2/5

  • 210 Tom Hall Circle, Aggravated Stalking
  • 407 Sheffield St., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 706 Lellia Way, Criminal Trespass
  • 117 West Lester St., Assault & Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • 125 West Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel, Damage to Property
  • 1900 Roney St., Burglary – 1st Degree – Felony
  • 123 Town Creek, Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
  • 110 Knollwood Dr. at Cripple Creek Apartments, Criminal Trespass
  • 606 East Jefferson St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 322 West Lamar St., Damage to Property
  • 119 South Lee St., Elder Abuse – Neglect to a disabled person
  • 201 E. Lamar St at Synovus Bank, Deposti Account Fraud (Bad Checks) $1,500 or more/Forgery – 3rd Degree
  • 119 South Lee St., Civil Matter
  • 329 W. Lamar St., Forgery – 1st Degree/Theft By Deception – Felony
  • 1516 Crawford St. at Shop Rite, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property

2/6

  • 113 Laurel Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 608 Elm Avenue, Aggravated Assault
  • 137 South Lee St., Forgery – 4th Degree Felony
  • 110 Brookdale Dr., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 737 Gailey Plaza, Theft By Deception – Felony
  • 514 East Forsyth St., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
  • 1006 Westside Dr. Lot 34, Terrorist Threats and Acts
  • 429 Forrest St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 900 Magnolia St., Domestic Dispute

2/7

  • 1015 Oglethorpe Avenue, Simple Assault
  • 1428 N. Jackson St., Criminal Trespass
  • 220 Horton Dr., Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • 711 Brooklyn Terrace, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 119 South Lee St., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1304 Elm Avenue Apt. 17, Harassing Communications
  • 923 Ridge St., Forgery – 1st Degree
  • North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Adderton St., DUI/Failure to Yield when turning left/Seat Belt Violation/Driving without a valid license
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
  • 1204 South MLK Jr. Blvd., DUI/Failure to Yield when entering roadway/open container of alcohol in motor vehicle

2/8

  • Rose Avenue at Valley Dr., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 203B Bessie Mays Circle, Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St., Driving while license suspended

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/5 to 2/8/2021

  • Deriso, Sharon, 52, 2/7/2021 4:14 p.m. Theft By Shoplifting
  • Farias, Daniel R., 31, 2/7/2021 12:14 a.m. DUI/Failure to Yield when entering roadway/open container of alcohol
  • Greene, Trenarious, 29, 2/8/2021 4:56 a.m. Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Grimes, Elsie Ladonna, 62, 2/6/2021 10:32 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree/Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
  • Hall, Victoria Evonne, 20, 2/5/2021 Midnight, Assault and Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • Lewis, Aletha Gail, 55, 2/7/2021 4:14 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Shellhouse, Amy Marie, 45, 2/7/2021 10:17 p.m., Theft By Deception-Misdemeanor/Possession of Marijuana
  • Thomas, Michelle, 37, 2/7/2021 1:48 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Thomas, Tydajahia Nichole, 22, 2/6/2021 3:38 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Wise, Jamarcus Tyrel, 22, 2/5/2021 4:45 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Assault and Battery

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 2/5 to 2/8/2021

2/5

  • 596 De Soto Seed Farm Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Sumter County Lec, Forgery
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, VIN Inspection
  • 900 GA Highway 49 South, Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 198 Lakeshore Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 2129 Brady Rd., Animal Complaint
  • Lamar Rd. at District Line Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 183 Tallent Store Rd., Abandoned Vehicle

2/6

  • 140 Phil Jones Sr. Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Highway 280 East near Crisp County Line, Accident Report
  • 789 Flintside Dr., Civil Matter
  • 1308 Highway 27 East, Domestic Disturbance
  • 425 Three Bridges Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 512 Carter Fishpond Rd., Animal Complaint
  • 106 Sylvan Place, Suspicious Person
  • 316 King Dr., Assist another agency
  • 198 Lakeshore Dr., Alarm Activation
  • US Highway 19 North at about Mile Marker 14, Roadway Blocked/object blocking roadway
  • 354 Shiloh Rd., Civil Matter
  • 386 US Highway 280 West at Lot D, Domestic Disturbance
  • 149 Grover Dr., Information for Officer

2/7

  • 215 GA Highway 30 West at Radio Station, Unsecured Door
  • 108 Commerce St. at Leslie Police Department, 911 Hangup
  • 1737 Highway 30 West, Accident Report
  • 153 Sunset Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 900 Southwestern Circle, Domestic Disturbance
  • 384 Highway 30 West at New Life Point Church, Alarm Activation
  • US Highway 280 East at MP 21, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • US Highway 280 at Felder St., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 125 Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Information for Officer
  • 0 Hwy 19 and Hwy 30 Super Shop, Information for Officer
  • 465 Sam Hill Rd., Suspicious Person

2/8

  • 1949 GA Highway 49, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 241 Hwy 45 North, Suspicious Person

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/5 to 2/8/2021

  • Bess, Cassius Cornelius (In Jail), 24, 2/6/2021 11:22 a.m., Theft By Deception – Felony
  • Bridges, Savion Demarcus (Bonded Out), 26, 2/7/2021 1:16 p.m., Seat Belt Violation/Driving with suspended or revoked license
  • English, Pennelope Jones (In Jail), 45, 2/5/2021 6:14 p.m., Hold for Ellaville PD
  • McPhail, Mitchell Caleb (In Jail), 23, 2/7/2021 1:10 a.m., Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Theft By Deception/Felony/False Report of a Crime/False Statements or Writings, Conceal Facts or Fraudulent Documents in Matters of Government/Purchase or Possession of any controlled substance in Schedule II except narcotics
  • Walters, Clinton Leonard (In Jail), 38, 2/6/2021 6:24 p.m., Hold for Macon County

 

 

 

 

