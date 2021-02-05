expand
Ad Spot

February 6, 2021

Dr. Torrance Choates to recommend Sumter County Schools’ doors be opened

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 11:57 am Friday, February 5, 2021

Superintendent of Sumter County Schools (SCS) is recommending to the Board of Education (BOE) the school system open their doors to students for the last nine weeks of this school year. Although the BOE is yet to vote on the recommendation, Choates has researched out the options for both a healthy and productive return to campus. Choates reports parents have reached out to him and indicated a strong preference to have their children return to the classroom. “We have done everything we can do to keep everybody safe and healthy. It is with a lot of prayer that I believe it is time for the doors to open. COVID-19 is going to be around next fall, at some point we got to get these doors open.”

Choates reports the virtual option has been one of the finest in the region. Teachers and other educational professionals have given solid feedback for the success they have enjoyed with the virtual program. Choates is quick to give credit to teachers as well as parents who have been actively involved in the process. “The parents are a child’s first teacher. Success depends upon them.” Choates also admits there is a small segment of parents who have not been as involved as is required and those students will suffer to excel. He encourages all parents to be invested in the education of their children.

While Choates will be making the recommendation to open the doors, parents will continue to have the option for virtual learning. SCS will ensure both in-person as well as virtual learners continue to receive the support needed to be successful. The BOE will vote on accepting Choates’ recommendation at the regular meeting.

More News

Lady Panthers roll Mary Persons on Senior Night

Larry Fred Rohan, Sr.: January 23, 2021

Area Beat Report for 2/4/2021

Georgia Southwestern reveals new name for student services building, Canes Central grand opening set for Feb. 19

Local News

Area Beat Report for 2/4/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern reveals new name for student services building, Canes Central grand opening set for Feb. 19

education

Dr. Torrance Choates to recommend Sumter County Schools’ doors be opened

Local News

Gene Haas Foundation donates $12,500 to South Georgia Technical College Foundation

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/2 to 2/4/2021

Local News

National Park Service implements federal mask requirement for COVID‐19 prevention and protection

Local news

First Friday: Ladies’ Night “Party Hearty” Make your plans for great fun!

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021

community

Plains’ Allie Smith to be inducted into Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame

Public records

Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting February 1 at 5:30pm

News Main

Phoebe names Physicians and APP of the year

community

SAM SHORTLINE EXCURSION TRAIN ANNOUNCES 2021 SCHEDULE

education

Georgia Southwestern receives $11K grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to promote alcohol awareness

education

Georgia Departments of Education, Public Health join with superintendents to discuss vaccine distribution for teachers, school staff

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/25 to 1/26/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/21 to 1/25/2021

News Main

Americus Police Department and GBI investigating shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Saturday afternoon shooting in Americus

Local News

Shonda Boddie named South Georgia Technical College Registrar Assistant

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council recommend emergency sick pay be extended to end of March, 2021

Local News

Michael Lewis, longtime GSW Public Safety officer, named new director

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/19 to 1/20/2021

Local News

Waddell voted in as new Board Chairman of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

BREAKING NEWS

Local attorney detained for grand jury hearing in Washington, DC.