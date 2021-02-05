expand
Ad Spot

February 6, 2021

Americus-Sumter senior swimmer Antony DeMott captured the state championship in the Boys’ 100-Yard Butterfly event at the GHSA Class A-AAA State Meet in Atlanta on Thursday, February 4. DeMott, who set a new school record in the event (49.08), is the newest Americus-Sumter Panther to win a state championship in swimming. The last ASHS Panther to do that was Jamey Myers in 1989. DeMott also broke Myers’ school record of 51.03 in the 100-Yard Butterly. Photo by Tim DeMott

DeMott swims his way to state title for Americus-Sumter

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:14 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

By Tim DeMott

 

ATLANTA – Antony DeMott became Americus-Sumter High School’s newest state champion after winning the 100-Yard Butterfly event at the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) 1-3A Championship meet at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center on Thursday, February 4.

The high school senior was the fifth fastest seed going into the meet after an abbreviated 2020-21 season. “I knew the other swimmers I would be racing, and I felt like I was capable of winning,” said DeMott after the event.

Swimming in lane 2, DeMott got off to a quick start and found himself in second place by the first 25 yards. At the 50-yard marker, DeMott had moved up to within five-hundredths of the leader—John Beamon of Mount Vernon Prep. By the last turn, the two were dead even and DeMott used his momentum to surge past in the last five yards to win by two tenths. His winning time of 49.08 is an Americus-Sumter school record, beating the mark of 51.03 set by Jamey Myers in 1989.

DeMott is considering a number of opportunities to continue his swimming career at the University level, but his first choice would be to secure a spot on the Georgia Bulldog roster. He also has his sights on qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.

More News

Lady Panthers roll Mary Persons on Senior Night

Larry Fred Rohan, Sr.: January 23, 2021

Area Beat Report for 2/4/2021

Georgia Southwestern reveals new name for student services building, Canes Central grand opening set for Feb. 19

Local News

Area Beat Report for 2/4/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern reveals new name for student services building, Canes Central grand opening set for Feb. 19

education

Dr. Torrance Choates to recommend Sumter County Schools’ doors be opened

Local News

Gene Haas Foundation donates $12,500 to South Georgia Technical College Foundation

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/2 to 2/4/2021

Local News

National Park Service implements federal mask requirement for COVID‐19 prevention and protection

Local news

First Friday: Ladies’ Night “Party Hearty” Make your plans for great fun!

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021

community

Plains’ Allie Smith to be inducted into Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame

Public records

Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting February 1 at 5:30pm

News Main

Phoebe names Physicians and APP of the year

community

SAM SHORTLINE EXCURSION TRAIN ANNOUNCES 2021 SCHEDULE

education

Georgia Southwestern receives $11K grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to promote alcohol awareness

education

Georgia Departments of Education, Public Health join with superintendents to discuss vaccine distribution for teachers, school staff

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/25 to 1/26/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/21 to 1/25/2021

News Main

Americus Police Department and GBI investigating shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Saturday afternoon shooting in Americus

Local News

Shonda Boddie named South Georgia Technical College Registrar Assistant

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council recommend emergency sick pay be extended to end of March, 2021

Local News

Michael Lewis, longtime GSW Public Safety officer, named new director

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/19 to 1/20/2021

Local News

Waddell voted in as new Board Chairman of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

BREAKING NEWS

Local attorney detained for grand jury hearing in Washington, DC.