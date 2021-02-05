expand
Ad Spot

February 6, 2021

Area Beat Report for 2/4/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:22 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/4/2021

  • Cliatt, Chassity Marie, 43 (In Jail), 2/4/2021 10:14 a.m., Housing for Schley County
  • Green, Deletavious Leounta, 25 (In Jail), 2/4/2021 5:31 p.m., Monroe County SO

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/4/2021

  • 311 King Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 118 ML Hudson St., Alarm Activation
  • GA Highway 49 North near Ellaville St., Traffic Stop/speeding
  • GA Highway 377 at MP 5, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • US Highway 280 West about MM 8, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • Sumter County Courthouse/Sumter County Civil Division, Lost or stolen tag report
  • Lamar Rd. at North Spring Creek Circle, Assist Motorist
  • 281 Fox Stephens Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 3189 S. Lee St., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 160 Harper Subdivision, Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Lamar at Sumter County Courthouse, Traffic Stop
  • 578 US Highway 280 West, Domestic Disturbance

More News

Lady Panthers roll Mary Persons on Senior Night

Larry Fred Rohan, Sr.: January 23, 2021

Area Beat Report for 2/4/2021

Georgia Southwestern reveals new name for student services building, Canes Central grand opening set for Feb. 19

Local News

Area Beat Report for 2/4/2021

Local News

Georgia Southwestern reveals new name for student services building, Canes Central grand opening set for Feb. 19

education

Dr. Torrance Choates to recommend Sumter County Schools’ doors be opened

Local News

Gene Haas Foundation donates $12,500 to South Georgia Technical College Foundation

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/2 to 2/4/2021

Local News

National Park Service implements federal mask requirement for COVID‐19 prevention and protection

Local news

First Friday: Ladies’ Night “Party Hearty” Make your plans for great fun!

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021

community

Plains’ Allie Smith to be inducted into Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame

Public records

Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting February 1 at 5:30pm

News Main

Phoebe names Physicians and APP of the year

community

SAM SHORTLINE EXCURSION TRAIN ANNOUNCES 2021 SCHEDULE

education

Georgia Southwestern receives $11K grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to promote alcohol awareness

education

Georgia Departments of Education, Public Health join with superintendents to discuss vaccine distribution for teachers, school staff

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/25 to 1/26/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/21 to 1/25/2021

News Main

Americus Police Department and GBI investigating shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Saturday afternoon shooting in Americus

Local News

Shonda Boddie named South Georgia Technical College Registrar Assistant

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council recommend emergency sick pay be extended to end of March, 2021

Local News

Michael Lewis, longtime GSW Public Safety officer, named new director

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/19 to 1/20/2021

Local News

Waddell voted in as new Board Chairman of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

BREAKING NEWS

Local attorney detained for grand jury hearing in Washington, DC.