February 5, 2021

Shown above are SGTC men’s basketball players Jalen Reynolds (3) and Will Johnston (4) who were both included in the NJCAA Division I men’s basketball individual rankings this week. Photo by Su Ann Bird

Two SGTC Jets ranked nationally for individual play

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:39 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

By Su Ann Bird

 

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College sophomore forward Jalen Reynolds and freshman point guard Will Johnston both were recognized in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I men’s basketball national rankings for their individual efforts on the court this season.

Reynolds, a 6’ 7” forward from Darien, GA, was listed in three categories in the first February 2021 individual rankings.  He is currently ranked ninth in total rebounds for the 2020 – 2021 season.  He has a total of 50 rebounds over five games.  He has 17 offensive rebounds and 33 defensive rebounds.  That also allowed him to be ranked 29th in the nation with an average of 10 rebounds per game and 46th in defensive rebounds per outing with an average of 6.6.

Freshman point guard Will Johnson, 6’ 2” from Sydney Australia, has garnered respect for his shooting ability in his first intercollegiate season in the USA.  He is currently tied for 44th in the nation in total points scored this season.  He has a total of 77 points over five games.  He has started all five games for the Jets and is making 40% of his shots from the field, 29.6% of his three-point attempts and 85.2% of his free throws.

Despite the outstanding play from these two individuals and others on the SGTC squad, the Jets have gotten off to a slow 1- 4 non-conference start.  The Jets dropped two games to Tallahassee Community College, which has been ranked 2nd and 3rd in the nation, lost to Chiploa, which had an honorable mention in the national rankings, defeated Northwest Florida State, ranked 23rd nationally, and lost to the 22nd team in the nation, USC Salkehatchie.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch the Jets and Lady Jets in action at home this week.  The Lady Jets, currently seeded 4th in the nation, will host Andrew College at 5:30 on Thursday, February 4th, and then the Jets have a rematch with USC Salkehatchie at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 6th.   The Lady Jets will host Central Georgia Tech on Tuesday, February 9th at 5:30 p.m. and then the Jets will play them in the Hangar on Thursday, Feb. 11th at 7 p.m.  The two teams will both play at home on Saturday, February 13th.  The Lady Jets host Central Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. and the Jets take on Andrew College at 4 p.m.

 

