Sumter Cycling to host three rides and its annual meeting this Saturday at Jackson St. Depot

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Bicycle enthusiast can join Sumter Cycling this Saturday, February 6, at noon to connect with other cyclists, enjoy a delicious BBQ lunch, and learn about local cycling initiatives during their annual membership meeting.

Prior to that, one can also enjoy a group bicycle ride. Those who wish to participate can choose between a casual five-mile neighborhood bicycle ride, or a 12-mile dairy loop. Both rides will start at 11 a.m. Thos interested in a more challenging 24-mile ride can meet at 10:30 a.m. Check the Sumter Cycling Facebook Event Posting for any last-minute weather changes.

Once the rides are completed, the annual meeting will be held at the Jackson St. Train Depot, located at 329 S. Jackson St. in Americus.

Sumter Cycling will also feature later this spring, a South Georgia Bicycle Adventure on Saturday, May 1. Registration and info is at www.prisontopeanuts.com.

In the fall of 2021, Sumter Cycling will host Plains, Trains and Bike Chains on Saturday, September 25. The Plains Peanut Festival, featuring President Jimmy Carter, is one of the highlights of every year in Georgia. For years it has included a popular 5k, for which President Carter hands out the awards, a parade, food and more. And now it includes bicycle rides that showcase some of the beauty and history that our area has to offer.

As a special bonus, those riding from Georgia Veterans State Park or from Americus will even get to ride the vintage SAM Shortline train back to your car! Just bring your bike on board when the train departs Plains around 2:00. (Note that regular price for the terrific train ride is $36 , so this is truly a great deal!)

Sumter Cycling encourages riders of all levels and skills to join them. The only requirements are that you register and wear a helmet.