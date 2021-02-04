expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

National Park Service implements federal mask requirement for COVID‐19 prevention and protection

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 3:15 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

Press Release:

UPDATED: Feb. 3, 2021

ATLANTA, GA – To protect the health of those who live, work, and visit national parks and National Park
Service (NPS) facilities, and in support of President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal
Workforce and Requiring Mask‐Wearing, NPS is immediately implementing a mask requirement for
employees, visitors, partners and contractors.
At Andersonville National Historic Site, Jimmy Carter National Historical Park, and Ocmulgee Mounds
National Historical Park, face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities. Masks are also
required on NPS‐managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained including at the
following locations:
 Andersonville NHS: grounds (including National Cemetery) and site restrooms

 Jimmy Carter NHP: Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm buildings and grounds, Plains Depot and
grounds, Plains High School grounds

 Ocmulgee Mounds NHP: grounds, visitor center, and Earth Lodge
The public can find information about the requirement on the park website and on signs throughout the
park.

In addition, the following public health measures and temporary closures remain in effect:
 Andersonville NHS: POW Museum remains closed.

 Jimmy Carter NHP: Plains High School and restrooms remain closed.

 Ocmulgee Mounds NHP: The visitor center and Earth Lodge closed Monday‐Thursday.

“Working with public health officials and following the latest science and guidance, we can make
national parks safer for employees, visitors and partners,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge. “We
will continue to evaluate operations and make appropriate modifications to visitor services as needed.”
As conditions are subject to change, visitors should check the park’s website and social media channels
for details on operations before they visit. Other tips to recreate responsibly are available on NPS.gov.
Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors and park resources and uphold this
requirement.

More News

Gene Haas Foundation donates $12,500 to South Georgia Technical College Foundation

Sumter Cycling to host three rides and its annual meeting this Saturday at Jackson St. Depot

Loran Smith’s Weekly Feature Column: Cotton Today

Loran Smith’s Sports Column: Super Sunday

Local News

Gene Haas Foundation donates $12,500 to South Georgia Technical College Foundation

Local News

Area Beat Report 2/2 to 2/4/2021

Local News

National Park Service implements federal mask requirement for COVID‐19 prevention and protection

Local news

First Friday: Ladies’ Night “Party Hearty” Make your plans for great fun!

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021

community

Plains’ Allie Smith to be inducted into Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame

Public records

Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting February 1 at 5:30pm

News Main

Phoebe names Physicians and APP of the year

community

SAM SHORTLINE EXCURSION TRAIN ANNOUNCES 2021 SCHEDULE

education

Georgia Southwestern receives $11K grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to promote alcohol awareness

education

Georgia Departments of Education, Public Health join with superintendents to discuss vaccine distribution for teachers, school staff

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/25 to 1/26/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/21 to 1/25/2021

News Main

Americus Police Department and GBI investigating shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Saturday afternoon shooting in Americus

Local News

Shonda Boddie named South Georgia Technical College Registrar Assistant

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council recommend emergency sick pay be extended to end of March, 2021

Local News

Michael Lewis, longtime GSW Public Safety officer, named new director

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/19 to 1/20/2021

Local News

Waddell voted in as new Board Chairman of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

BREAKING NEWS

Local attorney detained for grand jury hearing in Washington, DC.

Local News

Georgia Southwestern to host 41st annual MLK Convocation, Rev. Jane E. Thomas, Presiding Elder of the Fort Valley-Savannah Episcopal District, to serve as keynote speaker

News Main

Americus Police Department reports lowering crime stats to FBI

News Main

Phoebe Tops 10,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations