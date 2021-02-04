expand
February 5, 2021

The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball game against USC Aiken, which was scheduled for this Saturday in Aiken, SC, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues involving the USCA women’s team.

GSW Lady Hurricanes’ game Saturday with USC Aiken postponed

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:16 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

By Keith Michlig

 

AMERICUS – The Peach Belt Conference has announced that the scheduled women’s basketball between Georgia Southwestern State University and USC Aiken in Aiken, S.C. on Saturday afternoon has been postponed.

The postponement comes as a result of a positive COVID test and contact tracing in the USCA program. The institution has entered into protocol as outlined by the PBC Return to Play policy along with all applicable CDC, NCAA and state and local health guidelines.

It’s the third postponement in the last two weeks for the GSW women. None of the postponements have been due to a positive test in the Lady Hurricanes program.

While the postponement affects the women’s game, the men’s game on Saturday at USCA will proceed. The start time has been moved up to 3:30 p.m.

 

