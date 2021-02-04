expand
February 5, 2021

Area Beat Report 2/2 to 2/4/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:58 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/2/2021 to 2/3/2021

  • Foster, Keith Eugene, 56 (In Jail), 2/2/2021 3:07 p.m., Holding for Paulding County
  • Welborn, Jamal Rashad, 28 (In Jail), 2/2/2021 Probation Violation – Felony
  • White, Shante Michelle, 29 (In Jail), 2/2/2021 1:20 p.m., Probation Violation – Felony
  • Minter, Marquavious, 27 (In Jail), 2/3/2021 4:10 p.m., Probation Violation – Felony
  • Nutt, William Gary, 59 (Bonded Out), 2/3/2021 10:43 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/seat belt violation
  • Sims, Lee Ann, 53 (Fine Paid), 2/3/2021 2:43 p.m., Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – Misdemeanor
  • Tyner, Ryan Christopher, 26 (In Jail), 2/3/2021 6:54 p.m., City Bench Warrant/Schedule 2/Possession and use of drug related objects/Purchase, manuafacute, possession, distribution or sale of marijuana/seat belt violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Blasingame, Thomas James, 29 (In Jail), 2/3/2021 12:23 a.m., Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/2 to 2/3/2021

2/2

  • GA Highway 30 East at Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/tag light out/Driver must apply for new license within 60 days of address change
  • GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/ tag light out/seat belt violation
  • GA Highway 3 North at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/driving without headlights and tail lights on
  • 0 Industrial Blvd. off Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/taillight and break light violation
  • 0 GA Highway 153 at Mile Marker 2, Traffic Stop/speeding and break light out
  • 0 GA Highway 30 West at MM 1, Traffic Stop/suspended registration
  • McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec Sgt office, Information for officer
  • 0 Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • 729 RW Jones Rd., Alarm Activation
  • GA Highway 27 East at MP 22, Traffic Stop/speeding
  • East Lamar St. at Cherokee St., Traffic Stop/seat belt violation
  • US Highway 280 East at MP 33, Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 274 US Highway 280 West, Welfare Check
  • 419 North Broad St., 911 Hangup
  • 415 Confederate St., Loud Music
  • GA Highway 30 about Cartwright Rd., Traffic Stop/tag light requirements
  • N Lee St. at Patterson St., Traffic Stop/seat belt violation
  • 129 North Bailey Rd., Information for officer

2/3

  • GA Highway 3 South at Mile Marker 4 south of dairy farm, Traffic Stop/expired registration
  • GA Highway 3 South at Whisperwood Ct., Traffic Stop/failure to maintain lane
  • GA Highway 3 South at Mile Marker 9, Traffic Stop/tag light out
  • GA Highway 3 South at Bear Branch Rd., taillight lens requirements/tag light requirements/seat belt violation/no proof of insurance
  • Mason Dr., Assist Motorist
  • 671 Flintside Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 500 West Lamar Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • 211 Brookwood Lane, Entering Auto
  • GA Highway 49 North about Mile Marker 18, Assist Motorist
  • 215 Flintside Dr., Burglary 10-15
  • 528 Tallent Store Rd., Civil Matter
  • 528 GA Highway 49 South, Alarm Activation
  • 197 Old Dawson Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 0 US Highway 280 West at Frank Chappell Rd., Assist Motorist

2/4

  • 118 ML Hudson St., Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/2 to 2/4/2021

  • Brown, Deandre, 30, 2/2/2021 11:50 p.m., Warrant Served
  • Brown, Leila Dee, 19, 2/2/2021 10:15 p.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Potter, William T., 55, 2/2/2021 6:37 p.m., DUI-Refusal/Seat Belt Adult/Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object/Failure to maintain lane/too fast for conditions
  • Smith, Tylan Elijah, 21, 2/2/2021 1:37 a.m., Engaging in or abetting a fight
  • Marinez, Aridana, 20, 2/3/2021 7:45 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Ross, Zavon, 24, 2/3/2021 7:45 a.m., Disorderly Conduct

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/2 to 2/3/2021

2/2

  • 552 East Furlow St., Domestic Dispute
  • 615 Lewis Lowe Ct., Simple Battery against person who is 65
  • 1846 S. Lee St., False report of crime
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Warrant Served
  • 812 Copper Hill Circle, Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
  • 212 Lorraine Avenue, Harassing Communications
  • 615 Lewis Lowe Ct., Battery (1st offense)/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Cruelty to Children – third degree
  • 1410 Crawford St. at Maruti Food Mart, Miscellaneous Report
  • 701 Mary St., Simple Battery/Ungovernable Child/Juvenile Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 608 Mayo St., Domestic Dispute
  • 501B Bessie Mays Circle, Engaging in and promoting fighting
  • East Lamar and North Lee St., Driving with suspended license/Failure to obey traffic control device
  • 207 Horton Dr. Apt. B, Reckless Conduct
  • 1404 Madison St., Animal Complaint

2/3

  • 711 Sunset Dr., Criminal Trespass
  • 1608H East Forsyth St., Suspicious Incident
  • Ashby Street at Lowe Street, Driving without a valid license/Failure to maintain lane
  • 116 Fairway Two Apt. F, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 300 Cherokee St., Cruelty to Children – 1st Degree – Deprivation
  • 113 Fairway Two Apt. D, Criminal Trespass
  • 201A Horton Dr., Warrant Executed
  • 609A Eastview Circle, Simple Battery-Family Violence
  • 1608H East Forsyth St. at Shepherd House, Suspicious Incident
  • 609A Eastview Circle, Simple Battery-Family Violence

2/4

  • 1320 Douglas Circle, Simple Battery/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

