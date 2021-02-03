Raiders clinch #1 seed in region tournament with win over Tiftarea

From Staff Reports

CHULA, GA – Southland Academy (SAR) senior guard Owen Exley continues to be a hot hand. He poured in 25 points and drilled five shots from beyond the arc to lead SAR to a 59-36 win over Tiftarea Academy on Tuesday, February 2, in Chula, GA.

As a result of their win over the Panthers, the Raiders have clinched the #1 seed in the GISA Region 3-AAA Tournament to be played at the GSW Storm Dome Thursday and Friday, February 18-19.

With the win, the Raiders improve to 13-3 overall and are undefeated in region play at 5-0.

SAR Head Coach Rundy Foster told the Americus Times-Recorder that he was also pleased with the play of junior Hudson Collins and sophomore Chase Ledger.

“Hudson Collins and Chase Ledger provided a much-needed energy boost off the bench,” said Foster.

Up next for SAR is a road trip down to Thomasville on Friday, February 5, to take on the Brookwood Warriors. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m.