First Friday: Ladies’ Night “Party Hearty” Make your plans for great fun!

Press Release from Americus Main Street: February 3, 2021

AMERICUS, GA FIRST FRIDAY – Ladies’ Night “Party Hearty” – On Friday, February 5, Americus will hold its monthly “First Friday” downtown-wide open house. This month’s theme will be Ladies Night: “Party Hearty” to raise awareness for heart disease. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with most shops and businesses staying open until 8 p.m. “First Friday After Dark” continues the festivities into the night after 8 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come experience the city’s art, music, food, wares and crafts. The Americus Trolley will provide attendees transportation throughout downtown. The trolley will make a loop of the event and is provided by the City of Americus free of charge. All activities, exhibits and performances are free of charge. Maps and playbills detailing the evening’s events will be available at participating locations. More information can be found at the Downtown Americus – Main Street Facebook page.

Local artwork and a Valentine’s Selfie Station will be on display at Ralwin’s Art Gallery as well as special drinks and a free gift with purchase. Shopping specials and activities will be held at participating downtown stores as well. Visitors are encouraged to make First Friday in Americus a night out on the town and enjoy the various restaurants and entertainment in the downtown area. Ladies, bring your girlfriends out for that overdue “Girls Night” with us on Friday, February 5, 2021 and follow us on social media to get updates on the evening.

Let yourself be wined & dined this Friday night in Americus. The Farmhouse Americus will be offering a “dinner for 2” raffle with any purchase of $30 or more. Enjoy all the great food downtown has to offer at Toboggan Steve’s, Rosemary and Thyme, Gyro City Mediterranean Grill, The 1800 Mexican Restaurant, Floyd’s Pub, Lounge 323 and more!

Attendees can also take advantage of great shopping deals downtown on Friday night. Three’s Company Too, Fox & Fowler, Pointer Mercantile, The Maze, Love at First Sight Ultrasound Studio and Boutique, Code Black ATL, Kinnebrew Co., Twelve 16 Consignment & More, and Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio are just a few of the businesses that will be open late, and all offering something special in the form of discounts, samples and entertainment for customers.

This event is organized by Americus Main Street and the City of Americus. One of the goals of our organization is to cultivate downtown Americus’ economic and cultural enrichment by providing a platform for entertainment and social engagement to the general public on a regular basis.