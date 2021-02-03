expand
February 4, 2021

Area Beat Report 2/2 to 2/3/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 9:50 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/2/2021 to 2/3/2021

  • Foster, Keith Eugene, 56 (In Jail), 2/2/2021 3:07 p.m., Holding for Paulding County
  • Welborn, Jamal Rashad, 28 (In Jail), 2/2/2021 Probation Violation – Felony
  • White, Shante Michelle, 29 (In Jail), 2/2/2021 1:20 p.m., Probation Violation – Felony
  • Blasingame, Thomas James, 29 (In Jail), 2/3/2021 12:23 a.m., Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/2 to 2/3/2021

2/2

  • GA Highway 30 East at Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/tag light out/Driver must apply for new license within 60 days of address change
  • GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/ tag light out/seat belt violation
  • GA Highway 3 North at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/driving without headlights and tail lights on
  • 0 Industrial Blvd. off Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/taillight and break light violation
  • 0 GA Highway 153 at Mile Marker 2, Traffic Stop/speeding and break light out

 

