expand
Ad Spot

February 4, 2021

Area Beat Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 1/26 to 2/2/2021

1/26

  • 911 Parker St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1002/1017 Hancock St., Recovered Stolen Property
  • 1020 Hancock Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Southerfield Rd. at Mayo St., City Probation
  • 1019 Hancock Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Americus Gardens Apartments, Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • 113 Melody Lane, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 206 East Dodson St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 111 Frieda Lane, Domestic Dispute/Affray

1/27

  • 104 Woodland Ave., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
  • 1243 Magnolia St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1001 East Forsyth St. at Clinic Drug Store, Theft by Deception – Misdemeanor/Possession of Amphetamine
  • 108 East Lamar St. at State of Georgia Department, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • 204 Tom Hall Circle, Welfare Check
  • Brinson St. at N. Jackson St., Simple Battery

1/28

  • 234 Bell St., Damage to Property
  • 618 Felder St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 1701 Maxwell St., Criminal Trespass
  • 906 Cypress Dr., Damage to Property
  • 609 Lewis Lowe Ct., Domestic Dispute
  • Tripp St. @ East Furlow St., Hands Free Device Required – 1st Offense/Driving without a valid license
  • Roadway of Lonnie Lane, City Probation

1/29

  • 214 McCoy St., Criminal Trespass
  • 102 West Lamar St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • East Lamar St., Driving without a valid license

2/1

  • 102 Glenwood Rd., Criminal Trespass/Curfew Violation
  • 1207 1st Montgomery St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1243 Faith Street at Holiness Deliverance Temple, Miscellaneous Report
  • 236A Wanda Way, Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 1605 East Lamar St. at Days Inn, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 119 South Lee St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 410 Pinecrest Dr., Identity Theft/Fraud to create, use or possess
  • Bivens St. at Elm Avenue, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

2/2

  • 501B Bessie Mays Circle, Engaging in, promoting or encouraging a domestic dispute

 

Media Arrest Summary for Americus PD 1/26/2021 to 2/2/2021

  • Leverette, Konterrious Deon, 24 (Bonded Out), 1/26/2021 1:48 p.m., City Probation
  • Prince, Bobby, 31 (In Jail), 1/26/2021 2:31 p.m., Probation Violation (When probation terms are altered for fingerprintable charge – Felony
  • Wilson, Quanteria Lensie, 20 (Bonded Out), 1/26/2021 12:30 p.m., Probation Violation – Misdemeanor
  • Dariso, Jamarcus, 19, 1/27/2021 6:32 p.m., Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana/Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • Johnson, Jasmine Ieisha, 28, 1/27/2021 10:22 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Theft of Lost-Mislaid Property – Felony
  • McCoy, D’Mitry Antwuan, 25, 1/27/2021 11:44 a.m., Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
  • Payne, Timothy, 24, 1/27/2021 6:35 p.m., Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
  • Hernandez, Rodrigo, 32, 1/28/2021 1:48 p.m., Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Lawson, Ebony, 32, 1/28/2021 2:31 p.m., City Probation
  • Velasquez, Javier Issac, 42, 1/29/2021 1:26 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor

 

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 1/26 to 2/2/2021

1/26

  • 911 Parker St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1002/1017 Hancock St., Recovered Stolen Property
  • 1020 Hancock Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Southerfield Rd. at Mayo St., City Probation
  • 1019 Hancock Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Americus Gardens Apartments, Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • 113 Melody Lane, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 206 East Dodson St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 111 Frieda Lane, Domestic Dispute/Affray

1/27

  • 104 Woodland Ave., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
  • 1243 Magnolia St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1001 East Forsyth St. at Clinic Drug Store, Theft by Deception – Misdemeanor/Possession of Amphetamine
  • 108 East Lamar St. at State of Georgia Department, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • 204 Tom Hall Circle, Welfare Check
  • Brinson St. at N. Jackson St., Simple Battery

1/28

  • 234 Bell St., Damage to Property
  • 618 Felder St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 1701 Maxwell St., Criminal Trespass
  • 906 Cypress Dr., Damage to Property
  • 609 Lewis Lowe Ct., Domestic Dispute
  • Tripp St. @ East Furlow St., Hands Free Device Required – 1st Offense/Driving without a valid license
  • Roadway of Lonnie Lane, City Probation

1/29

  • 214 McCoy St., Criminal Trespass
  • 102 West Lamar St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • East Lamar St., Driving without a valid license

2/1

  • 102 Glenwood Rd., Criminal Trespass/Curfew Violation
  • 1207 1st Montgomery St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1243 Faith Street at Holiness Deliverance Temple, Miscellaneous Report
  • 236A Wanda Way, Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 1605 East Lamar St. at Days Inn, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 119 South Lee St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 410 Pinecrest Dr., Identity Theft/Fraud to create, use or possess
  • Bivens St. at Elm Avenue, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

2/2

  • 501B Bessie Mays Circle, Engaging in, promoting or encouraging a domestic dispute

 

Media Arrest Summary for Americus PD 1/26/2021 to 2/2/2021

  • Leverette, Konterrious Deon, 24 (Bonded Out), 1/26/2021 1:48 p.m., City Probation
  • Prince, Bobby, 31 (In Jail), 1/26/2021 2:31 p.m., Probation Violation (When probation terms are altered for fingerprintable charge – Felony
  • Wilson, Quanteria Lensie, 20 (Bonded Out), 1/26/2021 12:30 p.m., Probation Violation – Misdemeanor
  • Dariso, Jamarcus, 19, 1/27/2021 6:32 p.m., Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana/Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • Johnson, Jasmine Ieisha, 28, 1/27/2021 10:22 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Theft of Lost-Mislaid Property – Felony
  • McCoy, D’Mitry Antwuan, 25, 1/27/2021 11:44 a.m., Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
  • Payne, Timothy, 24, 1/27/2021 6:35 p.m., Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
  • Hernandez, Rodrigo, 32, 1/28/2021 1:48 p.m., Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Lawson, Ebony, 32, 1/28/2021 2:31 p.m., City Probation
  • Velasquez, Javier Issac, 42, 1/29/2021 1:26 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • McCoy, Breona Bresha, 27, 1/29/2021 9:48 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Sprouse, Sandra Michelle, 36, 1/29/2021 11:31 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies
  • Tondee, Mary Elizabeth, 31, 1/29/2021 10:45 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Velasquez, Javier Issac, 42, 1/29/2021 1:26 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Robbins, Julie, 38, 1/30/2021 5:54 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Smith, Tylan Elijah, 21, 2/2/2021 1:37 a.m., Encouraging or Aiding in a fight
  • Westbrook, Anthony, 48, 2/2/2021 1:37 a.m., Encouraging or Aiding in a fight

 

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 1/26 to 2/2/2021

1/26

  • 911 Parker St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1002/1017 Hancock St., Recovered Stolen Property
  • 1020 Hancock Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Southerfield Rd. at Mayo St., City Probation
  • 1019 Hancock Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Americus Gardens Apartments, Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • 113 Melody Lane, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 206 East Dodson St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 111 Frieda Lane, Domestic Dispute/Affray

1/27

  • 104 Woodland Ave., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
  • 1243 Magnolia St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1001 East Forsyth St. at Clinic Drug Store, Theft by Deception – Misdemeanor/Possession of Amphetamine
  • 108 East Lamar St. at State of Georgia Department, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • 204 Tom Hall Circle, Welfare Check
  • Brinson St. at N. Jackson St., Simple Battery

1/28

  • 234 Bell St., Damage to Property
  • 618 Felder St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 1701 Maxwell St., Criminal Trespass
  • 906 Cypress Dr., Damage to Property
  • 609 Lewis Lowe Ct., Domestic Dispute
  • Tripp St. @ East Furlow St., Hands Free Device Required – 1st Offense/Driving without a valid license
  • Roadway of Lonnie Lane, City Probation

1/29

  • 214 McCoy St., Criminal Trespass
  • 102 West Lamar St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • East Lamar St., Driving without a valid license

2/1

  • 102 Glenwood Rd., Criminal Trespass/Curfew Violation
  • 1207 1st Montgomery St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1243 Faith Street at Holiness Deliverance Temple, Miscellaneous Report
  • 236A Wanda Way, Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 1605 East Lamar St. at Days Inn, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 119 South Lee St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 410 Pinecrest Dr., Identity Theft/Fraud to create, use or possess
  • Bivens St. at Elm Avenue, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

2/2

  • 501B Bessie Mays Circle, Engaging in, promoting or encouraging a domestic dispute

 

Media Arrest Summary for Americus PD 1/26/2021 to 2/2/2021

  • Leverette, Konterrious Deon, 24 (Bonded Out), 1/26/2021 1:48 p.m., City Probation
  • Prince, Bobby, 31 (In Jail), 1/26/2021 2:31 p.m., Probation Violation (When probation terms are altered for fingerprintable charge – Felony
  • Wilson, Quanteria Lensie, 20 (Bonded Out), 1/26/2021 12:30 p.m., Probation Violation – Misdemeanor
  • Dariso, Jamarcus, 19, 1/27/2021 6:32 p.m., Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana/Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • Johnson, Jasmine Ieisha, 28, 1/27/2021 10:22 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Theft of Lost-Mislaid Property – Felony
  • McCoy, D’Mitry Antwuan, 25, 1/27/2021 11:44 a.m., Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
  • Payne, Timothy, 24, 1/27/2021 6:35 p.m., Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
  • Hernandez, Rodrigo, 32, 1/28/2021 1:48 p.m., Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Lawson, Ebony, 32, 1/28/2021 2:31 p.m., City Probation
  • Velasquez, Javier Issac, 42, 1/29/2021 1:26 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Avery, Eric Lewis, 37, 1/29/2021 1:26 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Brady, Paula Michelle, 30, 1/30/2021 1:50 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Davis, Kashton Landrew, 26, 1/31/2021 Midnight, Battery
  • Ford, Randy, 31, 1/31/2021 4:08 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021

1/26

  • GA Highway 3 North at GA Highway 30 West, Traffic Stop/tag light out
  • North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/headlight out
  • 111 North County Line Rd. Lot G, Welfare Check
  • Unknown Sumter County Civil Division, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 118 Santa Rosa Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Flintside Dr., Livestock in Road
  • 0 Highway 280 West and Howard Johnson, Accident Report
  • 130 Mallard Lane, Civil Disturbance
  • SGTC Parkway, Motorist was assisted
  • GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 25, Traffic Stop
  • McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Jail, Pickup/transport prisoner

1/27

  • 1146 US Highway 19 South, Welfare Check
  • East Lamar St. at about Lee St., Traffic Stop
  • Near 1329 GA Highway 30 West, Accident Involving Deer
  • 400 Block of US Highway 280 West, Roadway Blocked/investigating crash at a tree
  • 144 Mallard Lane, Roadway Blocked/tree blocking roadway
  • 129 Irene Dr., Stove Fire
  • 1402 Felder St. Double D, Accident Report
  • 0 Hwy 280 and Lamar Rd., Accident Report
  • 0 Hwy 280 East, Accident Report
  • 0 Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Civil Matter

1/28

  • 983 GA Highway 27 East, Alarm Activation
  • Mask Road at RR tracks, Traffic Stop/running stop sighn
  • Mask Road about Brady Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • 875 GA Highway 308, Alarm Activation
  • GA Highway 49 North at MM 21, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 130 Mallard Lane, Welfare Check
  • 1914 GA Highway 27 East, Civil Matter
  • Flintside Dr. at Saliba Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 143 Arlington Dr. Ext, Domestic Disturbance
  • Near 609 Burma Rd., Accident Report
  • 333 Wiggins Rd., Information for Officer
  • 564 Dellaglass Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 49 and Autry Rd., Deer Accident Report
  • 0 49 North Before 195, Abandoned Vehicle

1/29

  • 227 Jenkins Rd. at Sam’s Country Store, Alarm Activation
  • 866 Lamar Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 0 Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/hit on tag reader
  • 864 GA Highway 280 East at Flint AG and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • 214 McCoy St., Criminal Trespass
  • 102 West Lamar St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • East Lamar St., Driving without a valid license
  • 547 GA Highway 49 South, Miscellaneous Report
  • 303 E. Glessner St., Apt. 12, Harassing Communications
  • 800 East Lamar St. at First State Bank, 4th Degree Forgery/Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks
  • 211 West Furlow St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department, Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 523 North Jackson St., Missing Person
  • Mayo St., Traffic Stop/hands free device/seat belt violation
  • 1711 East Lamar St at Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 111 Industrial Blvd., Warrant Executed
  • 1206 Crawford St. at Pizza Hut, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 621 Park Row, Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or Knife during commission of a crime

1/30

  • 122 Starlight Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 1130 Felder St. Apt. 3-A Lexington Place, Domestic Dispute
  • 933 North Jackson St., Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 928 Davenport St., Civil Matter
  • 611 East Lamar St. at Dominos, Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 120-B Hanson Dr., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 211 Brookedale Dr., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Affray
  • 166 C Lakeview Circle, Suspicious Incident
  • Bessie Mays Circle, Aggravated Assault
  • 1402 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go, 4th Degree Forgery – Felony

1/31

  • 307 Bessie Mays Circle Apt. A, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 933 N. Jackson St., Criminal Trespass
  • 329 West Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant, Theft by Taking – Felony
  • Brookdale Dr. at Burton Circle, Suspicious Incident
  • 61 A Masonic St., Welfare Check
  • 1130 Felder St. Apt. 9A, Loud and Unnecessary noises – Prohibited
  • 406A Academy St., Battery/Criminal Trespass

2/1

  • 127 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
  • 102 Glenwood Rd., Criminal Trespass/Curfew Violation
  • 1207 1st Montgomery St., Domestic Dispute
  • GA Highway 30 West at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 49 North at MM 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 19 South at Croxton Cross Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 114 Hooks Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Sumter County Lec, Welfare Check
  • 157 Sylvan Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 180 GA Highway 27 East, Suspicious Person
  • 0 GA Highway 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
  • 0 GA Highway 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
  • 246 Shiloh Rd., Civil Disturbance
  • GA Highway 27 East at Fire Station 1-A, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 0 South Lee St. at Mask Rd., Traffic Stop
  • 0 Reese St. off East Forsyth, Traffic Stop/Driver not using turn signal
  • 0 Highway 30 at MM 11, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
  • 151 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot K, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Highway 49 South at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop
  • GA Highway 3 at MM 15, Traffic Stop/Headlight Requirements
  • Southland Road at about Upper River Rd., Traffic Stop/Obscured License Plate
  • GA Highway 3 North at MM 17, Traffic Stop/headlight requirements and expired registration
  • 361 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter Landfill, Theft
  • GA Highway 3 North at MM 16, Traffic Stop/tag light requirement
  • 190 Old Dawson Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 155 Oak Turn Dr., Bad Child

2/2

  • GA Highway 3 at MM 11, Traffic Stop/tag light out/seatbelt violation
  • GA Highway 3 North at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/vehicle warning for not having headlights/taillights on
  • GA Highway 30 East at Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/warning for tag light requirements/Must apply for new license within 60 days of address change

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 1/28/2021

  • Baker, Avery Danielle, 38 (In Jail), 1/28/2021 12:54 p.m., USMS
  • Enke, Christopher Thomas, 20 (In Jail), 1/28/2021 9:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Lawson, Ebony Shanta, 32 (Bonded Out), 1/28/2021 4:58 p.m., City Probation
  • Peterson, Ta’Disha Rockell, 25 (Bonded Out), 1/28/2021 3:05 p.m., Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – Felony

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary for 2/1/2021

  • Sims, Roy Kentrell, 38 (Bonded Out), 2/1/2021 4:01 a.m., Driving while unlicensed/DUI – Alcohol and Drugs/Tail Light lenses required
  • Tullis, Cortezee Jermaine, 36 (In Jail), 2/1/2021 1:08 p.m., Parole Violation
  • Avery, Eric Lewis, 37, 1/29/2021 1:26 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Brady, Paula Michelle, 30, 1/30/2021 1:50 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Davis, Kashton Landrew, 26, 1/31/2021 Midnight, Battery
  • Ford, Randy, 31, 1/31/2021 4:08 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021

1/26

  • GA Highway 3 North at GA Highway 30 West, Traffic Stop/tag light out
  • North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/headlight out
  • 111 North County Line Rd. Lot G, Welfare Check
  • Unknown Sumter County Civil Division, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 118 Santa Rosa Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Flintside Dr., Livestock in Road
  • 0 Highway 280 West and Howard Johnson, Accident Report
  • 130 Mallard Lane, Civil Disturbance
  • SGTC Parkway, Motorist was assisted
  • GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 25, Traffic Stop
  • McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Jail, Pickup/transport prisoner

1/27

  • 1146 US Highway 19 South, Welfare Check
  • East Lamar St. at about Lee St., Traffic Stop
  • Near 1329 GA Highway 30 West, Accident Involving Deer
  • 400 Block of US Highway 280 West, Roadway Blocked/investigating crash at a tree
  • 144 Mallard Lane, Roadway Blocked/tree blocking roadway
  • 129 Irene Dr., Stove Fire
  • 1402 Felder St. Double D, Accident Report
  • 0 Hwy 280 and Lamar Rd., Accident Report
  • 0 Hwy 280 East, Accident Report
  • 0 Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Civil Matter

1/28

  • 983 GA Highway 27 East, Alarm Activation
  • Mask Road at RR tracks, Traffic Stop/running stop sighn
  • Mask Road about Brady Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • 875 GA Highway 308, Alarm Activation
  • GA Highway 49 North at MM 21, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 130 Mallard Lane, Welfare Check
  • 1914 GA Highway 27 East, Civil Matter
  • Flintside Dr. at Saliba Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 143 Arlington Dr. Ext, Domestic Disturbance
  • Near 609 Burma Rd., Accident Report
  • 333 Wiggins Rd., Information for Officer
  • 564 Dellaglass Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 49 and Autry Rd., Deer Accident Report
  • 0 49 North Before 195, Abandoned Vehicle

1/29

  • 227 Jenkins Rd. at Sam’s Country Store, Alarm Activation
  • 866 Lamar Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 0 Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/hit on tag reader
  • 864 GA Highway 280 East at Flint AG and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • 214 McCoy St., Criminal Trespass
  • 102 West Lamar St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • East Lamar St., Driving without a valid license
  • 547 GA Highway 49 South, Miscellaneous Report
  • 303 E. Glessner St., Apt. 12, Harassing Communications
  • 800 East Lamar St. at First State Bank, 4th Degree Forgery/Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks
  • 211 West Furlow St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department, Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 523 North Jackson St., Missing Person
  • Mayo St., Traffic Stop/hands free device/seat belt violation
  • 1711 East Lamar St at Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 111 Industrial Blvd., Warrant Executed
  • 1206 Crawford St. at Pizza Hut, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 621 Park Row, Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or Knife during commission of a crime

1/30

  • 122 Starlight Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 1130 Felder St. Apt. 3-A Lexington Place, Domestic Dispute
  • 933 North Jackson St., Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 928 Davenport St., Civil Matter
  • 611 East Lamar St. at Dominos, Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 120-B Hanson Dr., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 211 Brookedale Dr., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Affray
  • 166 C Lakeview Circle, Suspicious Incident
  • Bessie Mays Circle, Aggravated Assault
  • 1402 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go, 4th Degree Forgery – Felony

1/31

  • 307 Bessie Mays Circle Apt. A, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 933 N. Jackson St., Criminal Trespass
  • 329 West Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant, Theft by Taking – Felony
  • Brookdale Dr. at Burton Circle, Suspicious Incident
  • 61 A Masonic St., Welfare Check
  • 1130 Felder St. Apt. 9A, Loud and Unnecessary noises – Prohibited
  • 406A Academy St., Battery/Criminal Trespass

2/1

  • 127 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
  • 102 Glenwood Rd., Criminal Trespass/Curfew Violation
  • 1207 1st Montgomery St., Domestic Dispute
  • GA Highway 30 West at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 49 North at MM 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 19 South at Croxton Cross Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 114 Hooks Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Sumter County Lec, Welfare Check
  • 157 Sylvan Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 180 GA Highway 27 East, Suspicious Person
  • 0 GA Highway 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
  • 0 GA Highway 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
  • 246 Shiloh Rd., Civil Disturbance
  • GA Highway 27 East at Fire Station 1-A, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 0 South Lee St. at Mask Rd., Traffic Stop
  • 0 Reese St. off East Forsyth, Traffic Stop/Driver not using turn signal
  • 0 Highway 30 at MM 11, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
  • 151 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot K, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Highway 49 South at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop
  • GA Highway 3 at MM 15, Traffic Stop/Headlight Requirements
  • Southland Road at about Upper River Rd., Traffic Stop/Obscured License Plate
  • GA Highway 3 North at MM 17, Traffic Stop/headlight requirements and expired registration
  • 361 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter Landfill, Theft
  • GA Highway 3 North at MM 16, Traffic Stop/tag light requirement
  • 190 Old Dawson Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 155 Oak Turn Dr., Bad Child

2/2

  • GA Highway 3 at MM 11, Traffic Stop/tag light out/seatbelt violation
  • GA Highway 3 North at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/vehicle warning for not having headlights/taillights on
  • GA Highway 30 East at Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/warning for tag light requirements/Must apply for new license within 60 days of address change

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 1/28/2021

  • Baker, Avery Danielle, 38 (In Jail), 1/28/2021 12:54 p.m., USMS
  • Enke, Christopher Thomas, 20 (In Jail), 1/28/2021 9:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Lawson, Ebony Shanta, 32 (Bonded Out), 1/28/2021 4:58 p.m., City Probation
  • Peterson, Ta’Disha Rockell, 25 (Bonded Out), 1/28/2021 3:05 p.m., Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – Felony

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary for 2/1/2021

  • Sims, Roy Kentrell, 38 (Bonded Out), 2/1/2021 4:01 a.m., Driving while unlicensed/DUI – Alcohol and Drugs/Tail Light lenses required
  • Tullis, Cortezee Jermaine, 36 (In Jail), 2/1/2021 1:08 p.m., Parole Violation

 

 

 

 

 

  • Avery, Eric Lewis, 37, 1/29/2021 1:26 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Brady, Paula Michelle, 30, 1/30/2021 1:50 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Davis, Kashton Landrew, 26, 1/31/2021 Midnight, Battery
  • Ford, Randy, 31, 1/31/2021 4:08 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021

 

1/26

  • GA Highway 3 North at GA Highway 30 West, Traffic Stop/tag light out
  • North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/headlight out
  • 111 North County Line Rd. Lot G, Welfare Check
  • Unknown Sumter County Civil Division, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 118 Santa Rosa Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Flintside Dr., Livestock in Road
  • 0 Highway 280 West and Howard Johnson, Accident Report
  • 130 Mallard Lane, Civil Disturbance
  • SGTC Parkway, Motorist was assisted
  • GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 25, Traffic Stop
  • McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Jail, Pickup/transport prisoner

 

1/27

  • 1146 US Highway 19 South, Welfare Check
  • East Lamar St. at about Lee St., Traffic Stop
  • Near 1329 GA Highway 30 West, Accident Involving Deer
  • 400 Block of US Highway 280 West, Roadway Blocked/investigating crash at a tree
  • 144 Mallard Lane, Roadway Blocked/tree blocking roadway
  • 129 Irene Dr., Stove Fire
  • 1402 Felder St. Double D, Accident Report
  • 0 Hwy 280 and Lamar Rd., Accident Report
  • 0 Hwy 280 East, Accident Report
  • 0 Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Civil Matter

 

1/28

  • 983 GA Highway 27 East, Alarm Activation
  • Mask Road at RR tracks, Traffic Stop/running stop sighn
  • Mask Road about Brady Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • 875 GA Highway 308, Alarm Activation
  • GA Highway 49 North at MM 21, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 130 Mallard Lane, Welfare Check
  • 1914 GA Highway 27 East, Civil Matter
  • Flintside Dr. at Saliba Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 143 Arlington Dr. Ext, Domestic Disturbance
  • Near 609 Burma Rd., Accident Report
  • 333 Wiggins Rd., Information for Officer
  • 564 Dellaglass Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 49 and Autry Rd., Deer Accident Report
  • 0 49 North Before 195, Abandoned Vehicle

 

1/29

  • 227 Jenkins Rd. at Sam’s Country Store, Alarm Activation
  • 866 Lamar Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 0 Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/hit on tag reader
  • 864 GA Highway 280 East at Flint AG and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • 214 McCoy St., Criminal Trespass
  • 102 West Lamar St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • East Lamar St., Driving without a valid license
  • 547 GA Highway 49 South, Miscellaneous Report
  • 303 E. Glessner St., Apt. 12, Harassing Communications
  • 800 East Lamar St. at First State Bank, 4th Degree Forgery/Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks
  • 211 West Furlow St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department, Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 523 North Jackson St., Missing Person
  • Mayo St., Traffic Stop/hands free device/seat belt violation
  • 1711 East Lamar St at Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 111 Industrial Blvd., Warrant Executed
  • 1206 Crawford St. at Pizza Hut, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 621 Park Row, Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or Knife during commission of a crime

 

1/30

  • 122 Starlight Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 1130 Felder St. Apt. 3-A Lexington Place, Domestic Dispute
  • 933 North Jackson St., Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 928 Davenport St., Civil Matter
  • 611 East Lamar St. at Dominos, Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 120-B Hanson Dr., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 211 Brookedale Dr., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Affray
  • 166 C Lakeview Circle, Suspicious Incident
  • Bessie Mays Circle, Aggravated Assault
  • 1402 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go, 4th Degree Forgery – Felony

 

1/31

  • 307 Bessie Mays Circle Apt. A, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 933 N. Jackson St., Criminal Trespass
  • 329 West Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant, Theft by Taking – Felony
  • Brookdale Dr. at Burton Circle, Suspicious Incident
  • 61 A Masonic St., Welfare Check
  • 1130 Felder St. Apt. 9A, Loud and Unnecessary noises – Prohibited
  • 406A Academy St., Battery/Criminal Trespass

 

2/1

  • 127 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
  • 102 Glenwood Rd., Criminal Trespass/Curfew Violation
  • 1207 1st Montgomery St., Domestic Dispute
  • GA Highway 30 West at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 49 North at MM 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 19 South at Croxton Cross Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 114 Hooks Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Sumter County Lec, Welfare Check
  • 157 Sylvan Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 180 GA Highway 27 East, Suspicious Person
  • 0 GA Highway 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
  • 0 GA Highway 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
  • 246 Shiloh Rd., Civil Disturbance
  • GA Highway 27 East at Fire Station 1-A, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 0 South Lee St. at Mask Rd., Traffic Stop
  • 0 Reese St. off East Forsyth, Traffic Stop/Driver not using turn signal
  • 0 Highway 30 at MM 11, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
  • 151 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot K, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Highway 49 South at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop
  • GA Highway 3 at MM 15, Traffic Stop/Headlight Requirements
  • Southland Road at about Upper River Rd., Traffic Stop/Obscured License Plate
  • GA Highway 3 North at MM 17, Traffic Stop/headlight requirements and expired registration
  • 361 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter Landfill, Theft
  • GA Highway 3 North at MM 16, Traffic Stop/tag light requirement
  • 190 Old Dawson Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 155 Oak Turn Dr., Bad Child

 

2/2

  • GA Highway 3 at MM 11, Traffic Stop/tag light out/seatbelt violation
  • GA Highway 3 North at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/vehicle warning for not having headlights/taillights on
  • GA Highway 30 East at Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/warning for tag light requirements/Must apply for new license within 60 days of address change

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 1/28/2021

  • Baker, Avery Danielle, 38 (In Jail), 1/28/2021 12:54 p.m., USMS
  • Enke, Christopher Thomas, 20 (In Jail), 1/28/2021 9:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Lawson, Ebony Shanta, 32 (Bonded Out), 1/28/2021 4:58 p.m., City Probation
  • Peterson, Ta’Disha Rockell, 25 (Bonded Out), 1/28/2021 3:05 p.m., Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – Felony

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary for 2/1/2021

  • Sims, Roy Kentrell, 38 (Bonded Out), 2/1/2021 4:01 a.m., Driving while unlicensed/DUI – Alcohol and Drugs/Tail Light lenses required
  • Tullis, Cortezee Jermaine, 36 (In Jail), 2/1/2021 1:08 p.m., Parole Violation

 

 

 

More News

Southland Academy to broadcast its fall sports assembly on YouTube

Area Beat Report 2/2 to 2/3/2021

Raiders clinch #1 seed in region tournament with win over Tiftarea

Schley County’s Zamon Ross signs with Jacksonville State and teammates Solomon and Brown sign with U of the Cumberlands

Local news

First Friday: Ladies’ Night “Party Hearty” Make your plans for great fun!

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/26 to 2/2/2021

community

Plains’ Allie Smith to be inducted into Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame

Public records

Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting February 1 at 5:30pm

News Main

Phoebe names Physicians and APP of the year

community

SAM SHORTLINE EXCURSION TRAIN ANNOUNCES 2021 SCHEDULE

education

Georgia Southwestern receives $11K grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to promote alcohol awareness

education

Georgia Departments of Education, Public Health join with superintendents to discuss vaccine distribution for teachers, school staff

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/25 to 1/26/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/21 to 1/25/2021

News Main

Americus Police Department and GBI investigating shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Saturday afternoon shooting in Americus

Local News

Shonda Boddie named South Georgia Technical College Registrar Assistant

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council recommend emergency sick pay be extended to end of March, 2021

Local News

Michael Lewis, longtime GSW Public Safety officer, named new director

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/19 to 1/20/2021

Local News

Waddell voted in as new Board Chairman of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

BREAKING NEWS

Local attorney detained for grand jury hearing in Washington, DC.

Local News

Georgia Southwestern to host 41st annual MLK Convocation, Rev. Jane E. Thomas, Presiding Elder of the Fort Valley-Savannah Episcopal District, to serve as keynote speaker

News Main

Americus Police Department reports lowering crime stats to FBI

News Main

Phoebe Tops 10,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations

Local news

Area Beat Report 1/15 to 1/19/2021

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting of Executive Committee today at 5:30pm

Local News

SGTC Student Government Association welcomes students back for Spring Semester