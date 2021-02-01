expand
Ad Spot

February 1, 2021

Americus-Sumter senior forward Trinity Jackson scored 16 points to lead the Lady Panthers to a 61-40 victory at Crisp County. ATR Archive

Three Lady Panthers score in double figures to lead Americus-Sumter to victory

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:07 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

CORDELE – The Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers (ASHS) got double-digit scoring from three players: Trinity Jackson, Tiffani Goodman and Destinee Sims, in their 61-40 victory at Crisp County on Friday, January 29, at Crisp County High School (CCHS).

Jackson led ASHS in scoring with 16 points, including going 4 for 6 from the foul line in the third quarter. Goodman poured in 14 points and Sims scored 12 to lead the ASHS attack. Aviyonna Clemons almost reached the double-digit scoring mark with nine points and Natasha Jackson chipped in six in the winning cause.

With the win, the Lady Panthers improve their overall record to 11-3 and they are now in second place in the GHSA Region 2-AAA standings at 8-3. Last Friday’s win over the Lady Cougars also extends the ASHS winning streak to three games.

In the first quarter, things were evenly matched between both teams, with CCHS owning a 12-10 lead by the quarter’s end. However, the Lady Panthers came alive in the second quarter and outscored CCHS 18-11 to take a 28-23 lead at halftime.

ASHS had a 14-9 edge in the third quarter, but took the game over in the final stanza by outscoring the Lady Cougars 19-8 to take the 61-40 victory.

Adasia Lee led CCHS with 15 points and A’jada Brown scored 14 in the losing cause.

Up next for the Lady Panthers is a home game against Region 2-AAA opponent Pike County on Tuesday, February 2. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

 

More News

Lady Jets move up to 4th in NJCAA Division I national poll

South Georgia Tech Lady Jets complete two-game sweep of 7th ranked Shelton State

Three Lady Panthers score in double figures to lead Americus-Sumter to victory

Lady Wildcats fall by one point to Macon County

community

Plains’ Allie Smith to be inducted into Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame

Public records

Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting February 1 at 5:30pm

News Main

Phoebe names Physicians and APP of the year

community

SAM SHORTLINE EXCURSION TRAIN ANNOUNCES 2021 SCHEDULE

education

Georgia Southwestern receives $11K grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to promote alcohol awareness

education

Georgia Departments of Education, Public Health join with superintendents to discuss vaccine distribution for teachers, school staff

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/25 to 1/26/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/21 to 1/25/2021

News Main

Americus Police Department and GBI investigating shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Saturday afternoon shooting in Americus

Local News

Shonda Boddie named South Georgia Technical College Registrar Assistant

Local News

Americus Mayor and City Council recommend emergency sick pay be extended to end of March, 2021

Local News

Michael Lewis, longtime GSW Public Safety officer, named new director

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/19 to 1/20/2021

Local News

Waddell voted in as new Board Chairman of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

BREAKING NEWS

Local attorney detained for grand jury hearing in Washington, DC.

Local News

Georgia Southwestern to host 41st annual MLK Convocation, Rev. Jane E. Thomas, Presiding Elder of the Fort Valley-Savannah Episcopal District, to serve as keynote speaker

News Main

Americus Police Department reports lowering crime stats to FBI

News Main

Phoebe Tops 10,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations

Local news

Area Beat Report 1/15 to 1/19/2021

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting of Executive Committee today at 5:30pm

Local News

SGTC Student Government Association welcomes students back for Spring Semester

Local news

Americus City Council determines the action items for January meeting

community

Sumter County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education have not come to agreement