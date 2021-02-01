expand
February 1, 2021

Schley County’s Darden Campbell scored seven points in the Lady Wildcats’ 37-36 loss to Macon County. ATR Archive

Lady Wildcats fall by one point to Macon County

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:16 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

ELLAVILLE – While the Schley County High School Boys’ Basketball Team was able to edge out the Macon County (MCHS) Bulldogs by one point, the same, unfortunately, could not be said for the Lady Wildcats. After three quarters of play, SCHS led the Lady Bulldogs of MCHS 28-22, but MCHS outscored the Lady Wildcats 15-8 in the fourth quarter. That, along with numerous missed free throws by SCHS during the final eight minutes and a turnover near the end of the game, ended up being a factor in the Lady Wildcats’ 37-36 loss to the Lady Bulldogs on Saturday, January 30, at Schley County High School.

The loss drops SCHS to 3-4 overall and they are 3-3 in the Region 5 A-Public standings.

Patience Solomon led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with nine points and Daneria Thornton chipped in eight. Darden Campbell scored seven points and Amiyah Walker chipped in five for SCHS in the losing cause.

The Lady Wildcats will try to rebound from this setback when they travel to Greenville, GA on Friday, February 5, to take on the Lady Patriots of Greenville High School. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

