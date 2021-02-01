expand
February 1, 2021

Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting February 1 at 5:30pm

Published 7:40 am Monday, February 1, 2021

Furlow Charter School has scheduled a called meeting of its Governing Board for this Monday, February 1, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually, and can be accessed either via Zoom or phone as specified below.

The meeting is being held to discuss Personnel Issues, E-Rate Spending, and Covid 19 Planning in light of the latest CDC guidance.

Access the meeting via Zoom here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89663343101?pwd=L3huRmh5ZXpDQkwyU0VKVmlJTTNJZz09

Or Phone Access at: 301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 896 6334 3101

Passcode: 044179

