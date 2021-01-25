expand
January 25, 2021

Chef Lein Chun Lin: January 24, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 12:55 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

Chef Lein Chun Lin, age 73, of Americus, passed away Saturday, January 24, 2021 at his residence. A native of Taipei, Taiwan. Chef Lin was born October 30, 1947. His passion was cooking. Chef Lin was the owner of Dragon Palace. He loved watching football. Chef Lin was a family man, who loved his family dearly. His grandchildren held the key to his heart.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, January 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Brian Myers officiating.

Survivors include his wife Hong Lin of Americus; a son, Arthur(Erin) Lin of Macon; daughter, Tracy Lin of Taipei, Taiwan; and two grandchildren, Chloe Lin and Everly Lin.

You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.

 

