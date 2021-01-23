expand
January 24, 2021

Americus Police Department and GBI investigating shooting

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 8:08 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021

Americus Police Department Press Release: January 23, 2021

Homicide

The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are
currently investigating a shooting which occurred on January 23rd at approximately
2:19 PM in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 1400 Block of E Forsyth Street
in Americus. Officers and Emergency Medical Personnel responded to the area and
found a male victim with gunshot wounds seated in a car in the parking lot. The
victim, identified as David Joshua Mitchell, age 26, was pronounced deceased at the
scene.
A suspect, 22 year old Jaron Sharod Griffin of Americus is in custody. Charges are
pending and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this
investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after
hours at 229-937-9011.

