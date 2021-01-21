expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Veteran GSW campus police officer Michael Lewis has been named the new director of GSW’s Office of Public Safety. Photo by GSW

Michael Lewis, longtime GSW Public Safety officer, named new director

By Ken Gustafson

Published 7:51 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) recently named veteran GSW campus police officer Michael Lewis as the new director of the Office of Public Safety. Lewis served as interim director following the retirement of Chief Mike Tracy in July 2020.

“I feel very fortunate to have been selected for the position previously held by Chief Michael Tracy,” Lewis said. “Working with him day in and day out to strengthen the department gives me the advantage of having the blueprint needed for continued growth.”

Lewis has served GSW’s campus for nine years, having first joined Public Safety as an officer in June 2012. He was promoted to sergeant in May 2016 and served as interim director for four months before being named director.

“My vision for the department is to maintain a high level of professionalism, which lends itself to develop relationships with the GSW community, as well as our Americus and Sumter County area,” Lewis noted. “I feel it is important to work together to create that environment of safety and community on campus alongside men and women in Public Safety who are totally committed to providing that safe environment.”

“I have great confidence in Chief Lewis and his leadership of the campus police,” said GSW President Neal Weaver, Ph.D. “He is well-established and well-respected by local law enforcement and the Americus community. I know he will protect our community and continue the great work of Chief Tracy through his goal of having a highly-trained and efficient public safety department.”

Lewis has over 29 years of experience in law enforcement, most of which has been served in Southwest Georgia. He worked for both the Americus and Montezuma Police Departments in the 1990s before transitioning to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, where he worked for over 10 years. Lewis holds Georgia Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification and is POST certified as a general instructor. He has experience in investigation, administration, and patrol.

Lewis earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration in Dec. 2012 from Columbia Southern University. He and his wife Lisa reside in Americus. Lewis has four children: Dez Sellars, Redesha Lewis, Breanna Floyd, and Nolan Monts. Lewis is a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, formerly served as a school board member for the Sumter County School System, and was previously actively involved in the Boys and Girls Club of Americus.

 

 

More News

Michael Lewis, longtime GSW Public Safety officer, named new director

Area Beat Report 1/19 to 1/20/2021

SGTC’s Lady Jets ranked seventh in nation in NJCAA preseason poll

Waddell voted in as new Board Chairman of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

Local News

Michael Lewis, longtime GSW Public Safety officer, named new director

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/19 to 1/20/2021

Local News

Waddell voted in as new Board Chairman of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

BREAKING NEWS

Local attorney detained for grand jury hearing in Washington, DC.

Local News

Georgia Southwestern to host 41st annual MLK Convocation, Rev. Jane E. Thomas, Presiding Elder of the Fort Valley-Savannah Episcopal District, to serve as keynote speaker

News Main

Americus Police Department reports lowering crime stats to FBI

News Main

Phoebe Tops 10,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations

Local news

Area Beat Report 1/15 to 1/19/2021

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting of Executive Committee today at 5:30pm

Local News

SGTC Student Government Association welcomes students back for Spring Semester

Local news

Americus City Council determines the action items for January meeting

community

Sumter County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education have not come to agreement

education

Sumter County Board of Education votes on leadership and offers no further discussion on high school name

education

Sumter County Board of Education to discuss the name of new high school

BREAKING NEWS

Georgia US Senatorial results for Sumter and Schley County

Local News

Johnny Griffin, Jr., joins South Georgia Tech as Air Conditioning Technology Instructor

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/4 to 1/5/2021

Local News

Americus Municipal Court is closed until further notice

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/31 to 1/4/2021

community

More Georgians to become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

Clay Jones speaks out about being voted out as Sumter County BOC Chairman

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/29 to 12/30

community

Thank you for being you!

Local news

First responder of the month: Donnie Gilliam