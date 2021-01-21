expand
Ad Spot

January 21, 2021

Furlow Charter sophomore Jordan Brown won his first ever varsity match at the Area 1-A Duals at Crawford County High School. Photo by Brandon Mitchell

Furlow Charter Wrestling Team turns in strong showing at Area 1-A Team Duals

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:24 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

ROBERTA, GA – The Furlow Charter Varsity Wrestling Team turned in a strong showing at the Area 1-A Team Duals, which took place on Saturday, January 16, at Crawford County High School. As a team, the Falcons finished in sixth place overall.

Furlow Charter freshman J.T. Prater is seen here competing in the Area 1-A Duals this past weekend. FC Head Coach Brandon Mitchell has been pleased with the progress that Prater is making as a wrestler.
Photo by Brandon Mitchell

According to FC Head Coach Brandon Mitchell, freshman J.T. Prater was able to gain more experience in this tournament and showed tremendous growth, as he continues to master various wrestling techniques. In addition to Prater’s progress, Coach Mitchell was equally pleased with the progress of other members of his squad as well.

“Our sophomore, Jordan Brown, also gained some great experience and picked up a hard-fought victory in his first varsity wrestling match,” said Mitchell.

The Falcons will have three weeks to prepare for the Area Traditional Tournament, which will take place on Friday and Saturday, February 5-6. As of right now, the location of the tournament is unknown. Stay tuned to the Americus Times-Recorder for further details.

More News

Michael Lewis, longtime GSW Public Safety officer, named new director

Area Beat Report 1/19 to 1/20/2021

SGTC’s Lady Jets ranked seventh in nation in NJCAA preseason poll

Waddell voted in as new Board Chairman of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

Local News

Michael Lewis, longtime GSW Public Safety officer, named new director

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/19 to 1/20/2021

Local News

Waddell voted in as new Board Chairman of Sumter County Board of Commissioners

BREAKING NEWS

Local attorney detained for grand jury hearing in Washington, DC.

Local News

Georgia Southwestern to host 41st annual MLK Convocation, Rev. Jane E. Thomas, Presiding Elder of the Fort Valley-Savannah Episcopal District, to serve as keynote speaker

News Main

Americus Police Department reports lowering crime stats to FBI

News Main

Phoebe Tops 10,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations

Local news

Area Beat Report 1/15 to 1/19/2021

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting of Executive Committee today at 5:30pm

Local News

SGTC Student Government Association welcomes students back for Spring Semester

Local news

Americus City Council determines the action items for January meeting

community

Sumter County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education have not come to agreement

education

Sumter County Board of Education votes on leadership and offers no further discussion on high school name

education

Sumter County Board of Education to discuss the name of new high school

BREAKING NEWS

Georgia US Senatorial results for Sumter and Schley County

Local News

Johnny Griffin, Jr., joins South Georgia Tech as Air Conditioning Technology Instructor

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/4 to 1/5/2021

Local News

Americus Municipal Court is closed until further notice

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/31 to 1/4/2021

community

More Georgians to become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

Clay Jones speaks out about being voted out as Sumter County BOC Chairman

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/29 to 12/30

community

Thank you for being you!

Local news

First responder of the month: Donnie Gilliam