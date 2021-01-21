expand
January 21, 2021

Area Beat Report 1/19 to 1/20/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 7:32 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Clemons, Contrevion Montrell, 23 (In Jail), 1/20/2021 4:22 p.m., False Statements or Writings, Conceal Facts or Fraudulent documents in matters of government
  • Smith, Shakeya Sharnice, 31 (In Jail), 1/20/2021 6:35 p.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
  • Spriggle, Robert Mason, 22 (In Jail), 1/20/2021 9:04 a.m., DUI – Alcohol/Failure to yield right of way to vehicle

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report

1/20/2021

  • GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/broken taillight
  • US Highway 19 South of McLittle Bridge Rd., Shots Fired
  • US Highway 19 North about Raymond Rd., Animal Complaint
  • Near 348 Chambliss Road, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 156 Roy Circle, Domestic Disturbance
  • 158 Old Stage Road, Theft
  • 107 Pecan Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
  • 189 Tommy Warren Dr., Information for Officer
  • 0 Hooksmill Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 500 Confederate St., Shots Fired

1/21/2021

  • 164 Bryan Patch Circle and 155 Bryan Patch Circle, Suspicious Person
  • 106 Easy St., Information for Officer

 

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

1/19/2021

  • 116 Brannon Avenue, Simple Battery
  • Norman Cole, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • North Jackson Street at West Jefferson St., Suspicious Incident
  • 601 Walter Way, Animal Complaint
  • Cherokee St., Aggravated Assault/Gunshots
  • 719 Sunny Dale Circle, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 636 Henrietta St., False Report of Theft/Theft of Services – Felony
  • 420 Barlow St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 219 Murphy Mill Rd. at Apt. C, Suspicious Incident
  • 107B Bessie Mays Circle, Aggravated Assault

1/20/2021

  • 605 Lowe St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1204 GA Highway 19 South, DUI – Alcohol/0.08 GM or more – 21 or over
  • 1020 Elizabeth St., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
  • 109 Woodland Ave., Possession of Marijuana
  • 506 East Forsyth St. at Roses Express, Criminal Trespass
  • 900 Magnolia St., Domestic Dispute
  • 603 Henrietta St. Apt. B, Ungovernable Child
  • 222 Ed Carson Dr., Harassing Communications
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting
  • 1014A South MLK Jr. Blvd., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • Bessie Mays Circle, Damage to Property
  • South Lee St. at Burke St., K-9 Deployment
  • Elm Avenue at Reese Park, Drug Activity
  • 952 Anthony St., Apt. A7, Discharging Firearms in city limits

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Wright, Calvin, 68, 1/19/2021 10:40 a.m., Maintaining a Disorderly House
  • Adkinson, Infinity Lashay, 24, 1/20/2021 5:49 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
  • Serrano, Walter Geneotis, 20, 1/20/2021 10:08 a.m., Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz.
  • Williams, Tammy Wynette, 45, 1/20/2021 6:24 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting

 

 

 

 

