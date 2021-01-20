expand
January 20, 2021

Southland Academy senior forward Holly McCain (#52) scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to post a double-double in the Lady Raiders’ 67-34 victory over Tiftarea Academy. ATR Archive

McCain posts double-double to lead Lady Raiders past Tiftarea Academy

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Southland Academy (SAR) senior forward Holly McCain came ready to play Tuesday night. This was evident in the fact that she used her intensity to score 26 points and grab 14 rebounds to post a double-double in the Lady Raiders’ 67-34 shellacking of Tiftarea Academy on Tuesday, January 19, at Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium.

“Holly really dominated the game inside tonight by scoring and rebounding,” said SAR Head Coach Ty Kinslow. “We did not come out playing our typical defense. I was very proud of our effort and intensity coming out after halftime. We were slowly able to pull away due to our defense in the third quarter.”

In addition to McCain’s strong play, Riley Mitchell also was in double figures with 12 points and dished our four assists. Haleigh Warren had a productive game by scoring seven points and grabbing six rebounds and Morgan Weaver chipped in six points in the winning cause.

With the win, the Lady Raiders improve their overall record to 10-3 on the season and they are now 2-0 in the GISA Region 3-AAA standings.

The Lady Raiders will try to continue their winning ways when they host the defending GISA Class AAA State Champions, the Lady Warriors of Brookwood, on Friday, January 22. Tip off for that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

 

