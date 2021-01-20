expand
January 21, 2021

Americus-Sumter senior power forward Trinity Jackson (#21) scored 18 points to lead the Lady Panthers to a 49-42 victory at Peach County. ATR Archive

Lady Panthers earn hard-fought Region 2-AAA victory at Peach County

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:47 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

FORT VALLEY, GA – The Americus-Sumter Lady Panther Basketball Team (ASHS) got double-digit scoring from three players en route to a hard-fought 49-42 victory over Region 2-AAA opponent Peach County on Tuesday, January 19, at Peach County High School (PCHS).

Trinity Jackson led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 18 points and Destinee Sims had 12. Tiffani Goodman was also in double figures with 10 points.

ASHS also got point production from Kaylin Holley (six points), Leah Minter (two points) and O’Jayla Tookes (one point). Alexia Heyward led the Lady Trojans in scoring with nine points.

With the win, ASHS improves its overall record to 8-2 on the season and is now in second place at 5-2 in the Region 2-AAA standings. With the loss, the Lady Trojans fall to 7-8 overall and are currently in sixth place in the region standings at 3-5.

ASHS currently trails Upson-Lee (ULHS) by two games in the region standings. The Lady Knights are undefeated at 12-0 and are in first place in Region 2-AAA at 7-0.

The Lady Panthers will try to cut into the Lady Knights’ lead in the standings when they travel to Thomaston to take on ULHS on Friday, January 22. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

