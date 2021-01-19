John W. “Coota” Lamberth: January 15, 2021

Mr. John W. “Coota” Lamberth of Cobb, Ga ended his earthly pilgrimage of 76 years on Friday, January 15, 2021. He is now alive more than ever, at home and at rest, praising and worshiping his beloved Savior Jesus Christ. Hallelujah. While here with us he was a devoted husband, parent and grandparent. He loved people and not things and found peace and contentment in a personal relationship with Jesus, the One and only true and lasting source. He was a great example in life, love, faith, speech and purity. One word that would sum him up would be others. We are forever grateful for the life God gave him, for the memories and legacy he left behind and that his spirit has been committed into the hands of his Father.

Mr. Lamberth is in Heaven with his parents, Willie Dee and Georgia Ann Lamberth. He is survived by his wife Sara Lynn Lamberth of Cobb; two sons: Rodney (Lynn) Lamberth of Warner Robins, Ga and Lee Allen Lamberth of Drayton, Ga; three grandchildren: Tanner (Silke) and Jake Lamberth of Warner Robins and Winston Luke Lamberth of Drayton who he called “Pokey.” Also surviving is a brother Sonny Lamberth and his children Bubba(Andrea) Lamberth and Sunny Cochran, all of Sale City.

A very special thanks goes out to God Almighty along with Torina Collins, Nia Walker and Chaplain Dahl Moss of Homestead Hospice, caregivers Donna Law and Jane Smith, my brother Rodney Lamberth, Dr. David Kavtaradze of Cordele and his staff and nurses, Pharmacist Jonathan Sinyard, Dr. Paul Young, Dr. Winston Tan and their teams at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville and to all of our prayer partners.

Graveside service only will be held at Bertha Dozier Memorial Park in Montezuma, Ga on Wednesday, January 20th at 2pm with Evangelist Lomenzo “Lo” Reddick and Lee Allen officiating.

You may express condolences, share your memories and sign the online guestbook at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Southland Academy, PO Box 1127 Americus, Ga 31709.

May God Bless and Keep You.