expand
Ad Spot

January 20, 2021

John W. “Coota” Lamberth: January 15, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 11:20 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Mr. John W. “Coota” Lamberth of Cobb, Ga ended his earthly pilgrimage of 76 years on Friday, January 15, 2021. He is now alive more than ever, at home and at rest, praising and worshiping his beloved Savior Jesus Christ. Hallelujah. While here with us he was a devoted husband, parent and grandparent. He loved people and not things and found peace and contentment in a personal relationship with Jesus, the One and only true and lasting source. He was a great example in life, love, faith, speech and purity. One word that would sum him up would be others. We are forever grateful for the life God gave him, for the memories and legacy he left behind and that his spirit has been committed into the hands of his Father.

 

Mr. Lamberth is in Heaven with his parents, Willie Dee and Georgia Ann Lamberth. He is survived by his wife Sara Lynn Lamberth of Cobb; two sons: Rodney (Lynn) Lamberth of Warner Robins, Ga and Lee Allen Lamberth of Drayton, Ga; three grandchildren: Tanner (Silke) and Jake Lamberth of Warner Robins and Winston Luke Lamberth of Drayton who he called “Pokey.” Also surviving is a brother Sonny Lamberth and his children Bubba(Andrea) Lamberth and Sunny Cochran, all of Sale City.

 

A very special thanks goes out to God Almighty along with Torina Collins, Nia Walker and Chaplain Dahl Moss of Homestead Hospice, caregivers Donna Law and Jane Smith, my brother Rodney Lamberth, Dr. David Kavtaradze of Cordele and his staff and nurses, Pharmacist Jonathan Sinyard, Dr. Paul Young, Dr. Winston Tan and their teams at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville and to all of our prayer partners.

 

Graveside service only will be held at Bertha Dozier Memorial Park in Montezuma, Ga on Wednesday, January 20th at 2pm with Evangelist Lomenzo “Lo” Reddick and Lee Allen officiating.

 

You may express condolences, share your memories and sign the online guestbook at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com.

 

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Southland Academy, PO Box 1127 Americus, Ga 31709.

 

May God Bless and Keep You.

 

More News

McCain posts double-double to lead Lady Raiders past Tiftarea Academy

Raiders use dribble penetration in lopsided victory over Tiftarea Academy

Americus Police Department reports lowering crime stats to FBI

SGTC Jets and Lady Jets kick off 2021 basketball season at home Wednesday

News Main

Americus Police Department reports lowering crime stats to FBI

News Main

Phoebe Tops 10,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations

Local news

Area Beat Report 1/15 to 1/19/2021

education

Furlow Charter School called meeting of Executive Committee today at 5:30pm

Local News

SGTC Student Government Association welcomes students back for Spring Semester

Local news

Americus City Council determines the action items for January meeting

community

Sumter County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education have not come to agreement

education

Sumter County Board of Education votes on leadership and offers no further discussion on high school name

education

Sumter County Board of Education to discuss the name of new high school

BREAKING NEWS

Georgia US Senatorial results for Sumter and Schley County

Local News

Johnny Griffin, Jr., joins South Georgia Tech as Air Conditioning Technology Instructor

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/4 to 1/5/2021

Local News

Americus Municipal Court is closed until further notice

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/31 to 1/4/2021

community

More Georgians to become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

Clay Jones speaks out about being voted out as Sumter County BOC Chairman

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/29 to 12/30

community

Thank you for being you!

Local news

First responder of the month: Donnie Gilliam

Local news

Southwest Georgia enters dangerous and deadly phase of coronavirus illness

Local news

City of Americus offices closed until further notice

Local News

Americus Police Department releases information on recovered firearms

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/28 to 12/29

Local News

Clay Jones voted out as Board Chairman of Sumter County BOC