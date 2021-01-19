Area Beat Report 1/15 to 1/19/2021
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 1/15 to 1/19/2021
1/15
- 1307 Douglas Circle, Suspicious Incident
- 505 Sharon Dr., Domestic Dispute
- 1403 E. Parker St., Battery
- 601 Jackson Avenue, Damage to Property/Cardiac Arrest
- 411 West Church St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1334 2nd Montgomery St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Forsyth St. at North Dudley St., DUI – Less Safe Drugs
- 413 Crawley St., Civil Matter
- 1218 Ridge St., Domestic Dispute
- 429 Forrest St., Apt. H, Domestic Dispute
1/16/21
- Country Club Dr., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 609 Winn St., Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers/Warrant Executed/Domestic Dispute
- 1109 Turner St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 203 Fairway Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 607 Leila Way, Welfare Check
- 209 Brookdale Dr., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
- 805 Harrold Ave. at Americus-Sumter High School, Disorderly Conduct
- 1305 East Lamar St. at Captain D’s, Aggravated Assault
- 1456 East Forsyth St. at Perlis Pizza, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property-Felony
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St., Damage to Property
- 930 Anthony St. at Apt. 2B, Disorderly Conduct/Public Intoxication
1/17
- Felder St. at Tripp St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop/DUI – Alcohol 0.08 GM or more – 21 or over
- 503 Bessie May Circle, Possession of Marijuana
- 720 Harris St. Apt. 40 at Heritage Village, Domestic Dispute
- 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting
- 1009 Douglas Circle, Drug Activity/Domestic Dispute
- 224 North Jackson St. at the Fish House, Contraband
1/18
- Brady Road at Felder St., K-9 Deployment/Traffic Stop
- 320 Judy Lane, Criminal Trespass
- 206A Bessie May Circle, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 512 Millard Fuller Blvd. at New Life Addiction Recovery Center, Criminal Trespass
- 1410 Crawford St. at Maruti Gas Store, Hit and Run/Duty of Drive to Stop/Criminal Trespass to Property – 2nd Degree
- 1103 Parker St., Criminal Trespass
- 1805B Maxwell St., Miscellaneous Report
- 116 Country Club Dr. at Apt. B, Damage to Property
- 543 East Jefferson St., Miscellaneous Report
- 1456 East Forsyth St. at Belk store, Criminal Trespass
1/19
- 116 Brannon Avenue, Simple Battery
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 1/16 to 1/19/2021
- Hudson, Leslie Nelson, 43, 1/15/2021 2:24 p.m., DUI – Drugs Less Safe
- Washington, Deshawn Corey, 28, 1/15/2021 6:27 p.m., Simple Battery against a person 65 or older or is pregnant at the time of the offense
- Batchelor, Conner Avery, 23, 1/16/2021 1:33 a.m., Disorderly Conduct/Public Intoxication
- Brown, Gregory, 20, 1/16/2021 5:15 p.m., Possession of Marijuana-less than an oz.
- Henderson, Carmen Louise, 21, 1/16/2021 1:33 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Styles, Karlon, 19, 1/16/2021 5:15 p.m., Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz.
- Holderfield, Trenton Sage, 25, 1/17/2021 4:44 a.m., Hit and Run/DUI – Alcohol 0.08 GM or more – 21 or over
- Wright, Jamisha Nakamichi, 40, 1/17/2021 Theft by Shoplifting