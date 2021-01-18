Patricia L. Tissue: January 15, 2021

Mrs. Patricia L. Tissue, 76 of Leslie, passed away Friday January 15, 2021 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Rev. William Hall will officiate. The family will visit with friends following the service at the graveside.

Patricia L. Tissue was born October 13, 1944 in Atlanta. She was the daughter of the late Robert Patrick Bailey and the late Irma Pauline Wynn Bailey. Mrs. Tissue was a Homemaker and Caregiver. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Billy Ray Tissue Jr. (Donna) of Leslie, James Robert Tissue of Leslie and Patrick Bailey Tissue of Leslie. Two sisters and a brother-in-law, Shirley Norman of Conyers, GA and Maxine Ivey (Freddie) of Covington, GA. A grandson Kody Ray Tissue and a number of nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tissue was preceded in death by her husband Billy Ray Tissue Sr.

Memorial contributions may be made to Affinis Hospice 507 North Jefferson Street Albany GA. 31701 or to Calvary Baptist Church P.O. Box 301 Leslie, GA 31764.

