Panthers ground Eagles in Lee County MLK Classic

From Staff Reports

LEESBURG, GA – After their thrilling 64-63 victory over Crisp County on Saturday, the Americus-Sumter Boys Varsity Basketball Team (ASHS) came into Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Classic at Lee County High School poised and ready to continue their winning ways against the Eagles of Northside-Warner Robins. Led by double-figure scoring from three ASHS players, the Panthers were able to ground the Eagles and earned a 63-50 victory.

With the win, the Panthers extend their winning streak to five games and improve their overall record to 8-2 on the season. They are also undefeated in the Region 2-AAA standings at 6-0.

Keldrick Flemming led ASHS in scoring with 17 points and Kyric Davis poured in 14. Darion Mitchell was also in double figures with 10 points.

The Panthers will try to extend their winning streak to six games and will try to stay undefeated in Region 2-AAA competitions when they travel up to Fort Valley, GA on Tuesday, January 19, to take on Peach County. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.