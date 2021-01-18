Furlow Charter School called meeting of Executive Committee today at 5:30pm

Furlow Charter School has scheduled a called meeting of its Executive Committee on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually, and can be accessed either via Zoom or phone as specified below.

The meeting is being held to discuss Personnel Issues, Governing Board Handbook changes, the Furlow Mid-Year Survey, Governing Board Email policies, G Suite Account policy implementation, and the Furlow Operations Task Force.