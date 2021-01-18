Charlene Davis Lee: January 17, 2021

Mrs. Charlene Davis Lee, 64 of Americus, passed away January 17, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery. Rev. Steve Golden will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 6:00 until 8;00 P.M. at Aldridge Funeral Services. Friends are welcome to visit the family at 340 Cartwright Road Americus.

Charlene Davis Lee was born February 20, 1956 in Americus. She was the daughter of the late Vernon Otis Davis at the late Margaret Joiner Davis. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother Mary Davis, who raised her.

Mrs. Lee was a hard-working lady. She worked many jobs to provide for her family. She worked as an x-ray technician’s assistant for many years. She cleaned homes and work as a waitress. She was even a cabinet builder. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Raymond Lewis Lee Jr. of Americus, a daughter Melissa Gail Grantham (Jason) of Americus; a son Newton Dwain Wilkerson (Susan) of Americus and two stepsons Trey Lee and Cody Lee both of Americus. A sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie Brock (Perry) of Americus and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Walter Frank Lee of Americus, Michael Paul Lee (Laurie) of Andersonville and Ronnie Lamar Lee (Alice) of Plains. Eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by a sister Anne Davis and a brother James Davis.

