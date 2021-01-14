Tatum posts second double-double of the season to lead Hurricanes to victory

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS — Donte Tatum posted his second double-double of the season to lead the Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) to a 79-66 Peach Belt Conference win over Georgia College (GC) on Wednesday, January 12, in the Storm Dome.

The visiting Bobcats jumped out to an early 14-7 lead, their largest of the evening, before going scoreless over a span of four minutes and surrendering the advantage to GSW. Then a three-pointer from GSW guard C.J. Hood at the 11:25 mark put the Hurricanes out in front 16-14. GSW then completed the 13-0 run with a pair of buckets from Tatum. From that point on, the Bobcats never led again.

The Hurricanes eventually pushed the margin to 39-28 on a three-pointer by Tatum with 1:40 remaining and took a 41-31 lead into the locker room at the half.

GC slowly chipped away at the GSW lead in the second period and pulled within two points with 5:16 to go. The Bobcats had a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer with 3:37 remaining, but the Hurricanes forced a missed shot and scored on their next possession. GSW connected on six consecutive free throws in the final minute to put the game away.

The Hurricanes made 32 of 40 free throws overall to finish one shy of the NCAA era program record of 33 accomplished twice (2009 and 2013 seasons). GSW outshot the Bobcats 44.7 percent to 38.7 percent. The Bobcats grabbed one more rebound (38-37) and dished out five more assists (18-13) but the Hurricanes had six more steals (11-5).

Tatum, who made 9 of 15 shots, finished with game-highs in points (24) and rebounds (10). Hood turned in his best collegiate performance, as the freshman scored 19 points in 27 minutes off the bench. He connected on 3 of 6 from long range. Kahlon Whitley drained 10 of 11 shots from the charity stripe for the Hurricanes en route to his 14 points. Devon Higgs was shy of a double-double as he finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

The Bobcats (1-2, 1-2 PBC) had three players score in double figures. Jordan Thomas led the way with 17 points, Kohl Roberts added 16 points and seven rebounds and Wesley Simpson finished with 11 points.

The Hurricanes (4-1, 2-1 PBC) host 10th-ranked Augusta University on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.