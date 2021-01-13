expand
Ad Spot

January 14, 2021

Southland Academy guard Riley Mitchell (#35) scored 16 points to help lead the Lady Raiders to a 51-43 victory over Westwood. ATR Archive

Lady Raiders rebound from disappointing loss with win over Westwood

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:15 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – After a disappointing 20-11 loss to Glenwood (AL) last Saturday, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) rebounded nicely with a 51-43 victory over Westwood on Tuesday, January 12, at the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium.

“We probably had our best shooting percentages for the year,” said SAR Head Coach Ty Kinslow. “I’m very proud of how our girls responded after a disappointing loss on Saturday. Westwood is a perennial power in AA and they have won several championships over the last few years, so this is a good win.”

Southland Academy guard Maddie Crisp (#24) drives to the basket. Crisp scored 16 points to help lead the Lady Raiders to victory over Westwood.
ATR Archive

Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures. Both Riley Mitchell and Maddie Crisp each scored 16 points to lead the SAR offense and Morgan Weaver chipped in 11 points in the winning cause.

With the win, the Lady Raiders improve their overall record to 8-3 on the season.

They will try to extend their winning streak when they travel down to Valdosta on Friday, January 15, to take on the Valwood Lady Valiants. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The squad’s next home game is scheduled for Tuesday, January 19, against Tiftarea Academy. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

More News

Lady Hurricanes finish strong after slow start against Georgia College

Tatum posts second double-double of the season to lead Hurricanes to victory

New book an inspirational story on the life of Americus’ own Anne Short

Lady Hurricanes dominate Francis Marion in first PBC win

education

Sumter County Board of Education to discuss the name of new high school

BREAKING NEWS

Georgia US Senatorial results for Sumter and Schley County

Local News

Johnny Griffin, Jr., joins South Georgia Tech as Air Conditioning Technology Instructor

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/4 to 1/5/2021

Local News

Americus Municipal Court is closed until further notice

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/31 to 1/4/2021

community

More Georgians to become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

Clay Jones speaks out about being voted out as Sumter County BOC Chairman

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/29 to 12/30

community

Thank you for being you!

Local news

First responder of the month: Donnie Gilliam

Local news

Southwest Georgia enters dangerous and deadly phase of coronavirus illness

Local news

City of Americus offices closed until further notice

Local News

Americus Police Department releases information on recovered firearms

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/28 to 12/29

Local News

Clay Jones voted out as Board Chairman of Sumter County BOC

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/24 to 12/27/2020

Gallery

Americus Downtown Windows: The Spirit of Christmas permeates local businesses

Local News

Americus Main Street presents the Parade of Trees at Rylander Park

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/17 to 12/23

Local news

Remembering Officer La’Warrior Sir’Charles Gardner in a special way

Local News

Willett Way Wonderland: A Christmas tradition

Local News

Our Deputy Santa is the coolest cat in town!

Local News

Wreathes Across America comes to Andersonville to honor our local fallen heroes