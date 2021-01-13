Lady Raiders rebound from disappointing loss with win over Westwood

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – After a disappointing 20-11 loss to Glenwood (AL) last Saturday, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) rebounded nicely with a 51-43 victory over Westwood on Tuesday, January 12, at the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium.

“We probably had our best shooting percentages for the year,” said SAR Head Coach Ty Kinslow. “I’m very proud of how our girls responded after a disappointing loss on Saturday. Westwood is a perennial power in AA and they have won several championships over the last few years, so this is a good win.”

Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures. Both Riley Mitchell and Maddie Crisp each scored 16 points to lead the SAR offense and Morgan Weaver chipped in 11 points in the winning cause.

With the win, the Lady Raiders improve their overall record to 8-3 on the season.

They will try to extend their winning streak when they travel down to Valdosta on Friday, January 15, to take on the Valwood Lady Valiants. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The squad’s next home game is scheduled for Tuesday, January 19, against Tiftarea Academy. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.