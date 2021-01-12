expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

John Jackson Clark: January 9, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 12:33 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Mr. John Jackson Clark, age 88, died at his home on January 9, 2021, from non Covid related causes. A native of Christmas FL, he was the son of the late Robert Clayton Clark and Polly Elizabeth Kilpatrick Clark. Mr. Clark was a loving family man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was employed with NASA at time and was a Crain operator who helped stack the launch rockets to send men to the moon. After working at NASA he returned to his previous job of cattle ranching.

Mr. Clark is survived by his wife of 71 years, Phyllis M Clark, of Americus, Two Daughters, Judy Clark Braden (John), of Melbourne FL and Trudy Clark Pollock (Curtis), of Cobb GA, Two sons, Jack E Clark (Sylvia) of Leslie, and Mike P Clark (Susie) of Americus, one sister, Lillian Nelson, of East Orlando, FL, one brother,  Sammy Clark (Mary), of Christmas FL. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren ands 17 great-grandchildren.  Mr. Clark was preceded in death by one daughter, Jane Clark Pope (Jerry), one sister, Lulabell Cox, and three brothers, Burt Clark, Robert Clayton Clark JR, and Melvin Paul Clark.

All services will be private and memorial contributions may be made to Phoebe Sumter Hospice, P O Box 1434 Americus, GA 31709.

You may sign the online guestbook and share your memories at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.

More News

Three Lady Panthers score in double figures in drubbing of Mary Persons

Flemming’s double double propels Panthers to victory over Mary Persons

Truth: There is no kitten stuck up the tree

Sumter County Board of Education to discuss the name of new high school

education

Sumter County Board of Education to discuss the name of new high school

BREAKING NEWS

Georgia US Senatorial results for Sumter and Schley County

Local News

Johnny Griffin, Jr., joins South Georgia Tech as Air Conditioning Technology Instructor

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/4 to 1/5/2021

Local News

Americus Municipal Court is closed until further notice

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/31 to 1/4/2021

community

More Georgians to become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

Clay Jones speaks out about being voted out as Sumter County BOC Chairman

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/29 to 12/30

community

Thank you for being you!

Local news

First responder of the month: Donnie Gilliam

Local news

Southwest Georgia enters dangerous and deadly phase of coronavirus illness

Local news

City of Americus offices closed until further notice

Local News

Americus Police Department releases information on recovered firearms

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/28 to 12/29

Local News

Clay Jones voted out as Board Chairman of Sumter County BOC

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/24 to 12/27/2020

Gallery

Americus Downtown Windows: The Spirit of Christmas permeates local businesses

Local News

Americus Main Street presents the Parade of Trees at Rylander Park

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/17 to 12/23

Local news

Remembering Officer La’Warrior Sir’Charles Gardner in a special way

Local News

Willett Way Wonderland: A Christmas tradition

Local News

Our Deputy Santa is the coolest cat in town!

Local News

Wreathes Across America comes to Andersonville to honor our local fallen heroes