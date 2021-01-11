expand
January 11, 2021

Sibyl Phillips Bledsoe: January 10, 2021

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 3:23 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

Mrs. Sibyl Phillips Bledsoe age 63 of Americus, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rev. Daryl Brown will officiate. Her Bunco friends the “Bunco Babes” are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning January 12th at Aldridge Funeral Services.

 

Sibyl Phillips Bledsoe was born December 25, 1957 in Americus. She was the daughter of the late Hugh Ernest Phillips and the late Janet Jones Phillips. She retired from Magnolia Manor, after working many years as the Business Office Manager. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by her church family and friends.

 

Survivors include her husband, Charles Sammy Bledsoe of Americus, a daughter Pamela Bledsoe of Ellaville and a son Charlie Bledsoe of Americus. A sister and brother-in-law, Janet Phillips Bearden and Ricky of Americus, a brother-in-law Mike Bledsoe and Tracy of Valdosta and a Sister-in-law, Susan Orsino and Mark of Daytona Beach, FL. Two grandchildren Mackenzie Pugh of Ellaville and Vivian Bledsoe of Americus and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

 

 

