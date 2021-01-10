expand
Ad Spot

January 11, 2021

Southland Academy senior shooting guard Max Foster scored 14 points to lead the Raiders in their 52-34 victory over Glenwood. ATR Archive

Strong defensive effort key in Raiders’ victory over Glenwood

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:41 pm Sunday, January 10, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy boy’s basketball team (SAR) used a strong defensive effort to limit Glenwood’s offensive attack. As a result, the Raiders were able to secure a 52-34 victory over the Gators on Saturday, January 9, at the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium on the Southland campus.

“That was our best defensive effort of the season,” said SAR Head Coach Rundy Foster. “We had to play well defensively tonight in order for us to get a win.”

The Raiders had two players score in double figures. Senior shooting guard Max Foster led SAR with 14 points and senior point guard Nathan Duke poured in 10.

Senior forward Owen Exley also contributed to the victory with his eight points.

While the Raiders’ offensive effort was solid, their defensive effort was what really powered then to victory. The biggest example of this defensive effort was junior forward Buddy Brady’s nine blocked shots on the night.

With the win, SAR improves to 6-3 on the season. They will try to push their wining streak to two games when they begin region play on Friday, January 15, at Valwood.  Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

 

More News

Hot three-point shooting by Patriots too much for Hurricanes

Strong defensive effort key in Raiders’ victory over Glenwood

Hurricanes Keep It Moving, Remain Undefeated

Lady Panthers win at Pike County after nearly a month long layoff

BREAKING NEWS

Georgia US Senatorial results for Sumter and Schley County

Local News

Johnny Griffin, Jr., joins South Georgia Tech as Air Conditioning Technology Instructor

Local News

Area Beat Report 1/4 to 1/5/2021

Local News

Americus Municipal Court is closed until further notice

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/31 to 1/4/2021

community

More Georgians to become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

Clay Jones speaks out about being voted out as Sumter County BOC Chairman

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/29 to 12/30

community

Thank you for being you!

Local news

First responder of the month: Donnie Gilliam

Local news

Southwest Georgia enters dangerous and deadly phase of coronavirus illness

Local news

City of Americus offices closed until further notice

Local News

Americus Police Department releases information on recovered firearms

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/28 to 12/29

Local News

Clay Jones voted out as Board Chairman of Sumter County BOC

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/24 to 12/27/2020

Gallery

Americus Downtown Windows: The Spirit of Christmas permeates local businesses

Local News

Americus Main Street presents the Parade of Trees at Rylander Park

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/17 to 12/23

Local news

Remembering Officer La’Warrior Sir’Charles Gardner in a special way

Local News

Willett Way Wonderland: A Christmas tradition

Local News

Our Deputy Santa is the coolest cat in town!

Local News

Wreathes Across America comes to Andersonville to honor our local fallen heroes

Local news

Senator David Perdue greets Sumter County