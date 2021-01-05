Wanted by Americus Police Department: Prelvis Maurice McKenzie

Released: January 5, 2021

Wanted Person

The Americus Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Prelvis

Maurice McKenzie, age 39, of Americus. McKenzie has active warrants for failure to

register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information with information on the whereabouts of Prelvis McKenzie is

asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677. Persons with

information on his immediate location should dial 911.