Johnny Griffin, Jr., joins South Georgia Tech as Air Conditioning Technology Instructor

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) President John Watford recently announced that Johnny Griffin, Jr. of Americus has joined the school’s faculty as the new Air Conditioning Technology Instructor on the SGTC Americus campus. Griffin will report to SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.

Griffin is a 2005 graduate of the SGTC Air Conditioning Technology Program and has over 14 years of experience leveraging in-depth technical knowledge and exceptional customer service skills.

Griffin has been employed with the Sumter County Board of Education as a Maintenance HVAC Technician since February 2006. He was responsible for installing, maintaining, and repairing heating and air conditioning systems, as well as troubleshooting and repairing HVAC equipment.

Prior to working with the Sumter County Schools as an HVAC professional, Griffin worked with Cooper Lighting in Americus as a Forklift Operator and also worked as a Forklift Operator for Woodgrain Moulding.

As the SGTC Air Conditioning Technology Instructor for the Americus campus, Griffin will be responsible for instructing students in the Air Conditioning Technology program, as well as evaluating student performance, progress, procedural competences. He is also required to stay current in subject matter through professional development/training and planning and organizing instruction in ways that maximize student learning. He will also help recruit and market the program.

SGTC is currently registering new students for Spring Semester 2021. Registration has been set for Monday, January 11th. Classes start January 13th. New students can apply online at www.southgatech.edu. To sign up for the SGTC Air Conditioning Technology program contact Johnny Griffin at johnny.griffin@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2598 in Americus or Mike Enfinger at menfinger@southgatech.edu or 229-271-4056 in Cordele.