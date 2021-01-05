expand
January 6, 2021

Georgia Southwestern State University has decided to open the Storm Dome to fans during GSW men’s and women’s basketball games. Both teams will be in action on Wednesday, January 6, against Lander University. Photo by GSW

Georgia Southwestern State to open the Storm Dome to fans during basketball games

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University basketball teams are opening the Storm Dome on Wednesday, Jan. 6, as they will host Lander University to open their Peach Belt Conference slate for the remaining spring schedule.

Fans are allowed to attend the game but are asked to follow the University System of Georgia’s guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing at all times inside the building.

The GSW men’s basketball team is currently 2-0 on the season and will host Lander University on Wednesday, January 6, at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Hurricanes are currently 2-1 on the season. Their one loss was a 90-69 defeat at the hands of Georgia Southern in Statesboro back on Friday, December 18. They will take on Lander University on Wednesday, January 6, at 5:30 p.m.

