Richard Alan (Rick) Lane: Dec. 31, 2020

Richard Alan (Rick) Lane, 58, of Americus, died in a fatal car accident on December 31, 2020. He was born in San Diego, CA, on February 11, 1962, to Johnny Lane and Mary N. Lane. Rick grew up in Winston-Salem, NC and North Florida before spending most of his adult life in Americus, GA.

Rick is survived by his daughter, Kayleigh Grace Lane (Ross Goforth), Tifton, GA, his sister, Dr. Trish Lane (Dr. Deanna Purvis), Pittsburgh, PA, his father and stepmother, Johnny and Beth Lane, Americus, GA, step siblings, Steve Lewis, Hagerstown, MD, David Lewis, Jacksonville, Fl and Becky Lewis Forrester, Gainesville, GA, grand dog Stella, and his faithful fur family, Little Bit and Sweetie. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary N. Lane.

Rick was an HVAC mechanic, a master carpenter, and restored houses with his father. He loved riding motorcycles, hunting, and spending time with his friends and loved ones. Kayleigh was his “Star” and would talk about her to anyone that would listen. He was especially close to Trish and cherished their relationship. Rick felt fortunate to have had the opportunity to get to know his birth family and spoke with his little brother Russell daily. He also enjoyed getting to know several other birth siblings.

Rick cherished his many friends, including Layne, who was there for him in recent years as he battled health issues.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sumter Humane Society.

