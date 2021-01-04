expand
Ad Spot

January 5, 2021

More Georgians to become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 2:42 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

Release from West Central Health District

January 4, 2021

Georgia will move to expand Phase 1A vaccination criteria within the next two weeks to include the elderly, age 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders – provided the state continues to receive adequate vaccine supplies.  Governor Brian Kemp stated this expansion would allow more at-risk Georgians to be vaccinated as supplies become available.

 

“At this time, vaccine supplies are limited, and frontline health care workers, and those who may be exposed to the virus are among the first group to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Beverley Townsend, West Central District Health Director. “We’re hopeful that we’ll receive more shipments of vaccine to efficiently administer it to all in the expanded group of Phase 1A.”

 

Phase 1A consists of:

 

  • Paid and unpaid persons serving in a healthcare setting who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials
  • Hospital staff, public health clinical staff, EMS, and other first responders
  • Long term care facility (LTCF) staff, and urgent care facility staff

 

More than 1,000 private healthcare providers have enrolled with the Georgia Department of Public Health to help administer the vaccine. “We are looking forward to working with our community partners to help us with the logistics of vaccinating all Georgians who want it,” said Dr. Townsend.  “We ask for your patience during the next two weeks as we continue to vaccinate those most at risk.”

 

All those in Phase 1A who need to be vaccinated must register online at www.columbushealth.com.  Once the registration is complete, each person will be contacted to set an appointment time and date. All appointments must then be confirmed to ensure the number of vaccines available will be given.

 

It is critical that even as vaccine becomes available to more people, all Georgians must continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.

 

More News

Gladys Ruth Clifton Quinnelly: January 3, 2021

Former Americus-Sumter football standout Tyler Clark signs with practice squad of Kansas City Chiefs

Loran Smith reflects on the life of former Atlanta Braves pitcher Phil Neikro

Area Beat Report for 12/31 to 1/4/2021

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/31 to 1/4/2021

community

More Georgians to become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

Clay Jones speaks out about being voted out as Sumter County BOC Chairman

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/29 to 12/30

community

Thank you for being you!

Local news

First responder of the month: Donnie Gilliam

Local news

Southwest Georgia enters dangerous and deadly phase of coronavirus illness

Local news

City of Americus offices closed until further notice

Local News

Americus Police Department releases information on recovered firearms

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/28 to 12/29

Local News

Clay Jones voted out as Board Chairman of Sumter County BOC

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/24 to 12/27/2020

Gallery

Americus Downtown Windows: The Spirit of Christmas permeates local businesses

Local News

Americus Main Street presents the Parade of Trees at Rylander Park

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/17 to 12/23

Local news

Remembering Officer La’Warrior Sir’Charles Gardner in a special way

Local News

Willett Way Wonderland: A Christmas tradition

Local News

Our Deputy Santa is the coolest cat in town!

Local News

Wreathes Across America comes to Andersonville to honor our local fallen heroes

Local news

Senator David Perdue greets Sumter County

Local news

Candidate Jon Ossoff stops in Americus

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/17/2020

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/15 to 12/17/2020

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves Radar List for Sumter County