More Georgians to become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Release from West Central Health District

January 4, 2021

Georgia will move to expand Phase 1A vaccination criteria within the next two weeks to include the elderly, age 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders – provided the state continues to receive adequate vaccine supplies. Governor Brian Kemp stated this expansion would allow more at-risk Georgians to be vaccinated as supplies become available.

“At this time, vaccine supplies are limited, and frontline health care workers, and those who may be exposed to the virus are among the first group to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Beverley Townsend, West Central District Health Director. “We’re hopeful that we’ll receive more shipments of vaccine to efficiently administer it to all in the expanded group of Phase 1A.”

Phase 1A consists of:

Paid and unpaid persons serving in a healthcare setting who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials

Hospital staff, public health clinical staff, EMS, and other first responders

Long term care facility (LTCF) staff, and urgent care facility staff

More than 1,000 private healthcare providers have enrolled with the Georgia Department of Public Health to help administer the vaccine. “We are looking forward to working with our community partners to help us with the logistics of vaccinating all Georgians who want it,” said Dr. Townsend. “We ask for your patience during the next two weeks as we continue to vaccinate those most at risk.”

All those in Phase 1A who need to be vaccinated must register online at www.columbushealth.com. Once the registration is complete, each person will be contacted to set an appointment time and date. All appointments must then be confirmed to ensure the number of vaccines available will be given.

It is critical that even as vaccine becomes available to more people, all Georgians must continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.