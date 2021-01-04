Area Beat Report for 12/31 to 1/4/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary for 12/31 to 1/4/2021
12/31
- 189 Tommy Warren Dr., Burglary
- 460 Arch Helms Rd., Medical Alarm
- 500 US Highway 280 West, Information for officer
- 0 US Highway 280 and Crumpton Dr., Welfare Check
- 106 Pine Crest Dr., Welfare Check
- 0 Telephone, Information for officer
- Bumphead Rd., Assist Another Agency (arrest in November 10 shooting)
- 111 Oak Ridge Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 1409 Felder St., Traffic Accident
- US Highway 280 East at Mile Post 32, Traffic Stop, Driving on a suspended license
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Law Enforcement Center Lobby, Theft
- Salters Mill Road about Pa’s Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 227 Jenkins Road at Sam’s Country Store, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Highway 49 South about Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 366 Shiloh Rd. Lot A, Suspicious Person
- 130 Lawhorne Circle, Suspicious Person
- Sylvan Road, Loud Music
1/1/2021
- 508 Southwestern Circle, Theft
- 168 Sixth Street, Domestic Disturbance
- 963 GA Highway 308, Welfare Check
- 500 Block of Henry Hart Rd., Accident Report
- 121 Grover Dr., Suspicious Person
- GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 13
- 0 Brady Rd., Information for officer
- 0 US Highway 280 West at Mile Marker 7, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 118 Santa Rosa Dr., Alarm Activation
- 0 Hew Point Church Rd. and Highway 280 West, Criminal Trespass
- 695 US Highway 19 South, Domestic Disturbance
- 0 South MLK and West Lamar St. Parking Lot of Shell Gas Station, Traffic Stop/Warning issued for failure to yield
1/2/2021
- 0 GA Highway 49 North at Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Stop-Warning citation for tail lights and cancelled registration
- 149 B Crisp Dr., Burglary
- 0 Plains Retirement Village, Assist Motorist with a medical complication
- Lamar St. at Dudley St., Traffic Stop/Window Tint Violation
- GA Highway 30 East at Arlington Dr., Traffic Stop/Improper Passing in No Passing Zone
- Lamar St. at Dudley St., Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
- 118 Santa Rosa, Alarm Activation
- 808 District Line Rd., Shots Fired
- 0 East Lester St., Shots Fired
- 903 ½ Railroad St., Suspicious Person
1/3/2021
- 0 New York and Pryor Rd., Livestock in Road
- 928 Tallent Store Road, Domestic Disturbance/Suicide Threat/Welfare Check
- Salters Mill Road, Accident Report
- 0 Highway 19 South at Mile Marker 7, Traffic Stop/headlight out
- 0 Hanson Dr., Traffic Stop/brake light out
- 153 Sunset Park Dr., Damage to Property
- 300 block of Smallpiece Road, Accident Involving Deer
- Howard Johnson Rd. at GA Highway 27 West, Wellfare Check
- GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 24, Traffic Stop/failure to signal lane change or turn
1/4/2021
- 542 Old Dawson Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- 0 US Highway 280 and Arlington Dr., Traffic Stop/headlight out
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 12/31 to 1/4/2021
- Bass, Joseph Bennett Cleveland (Bonded Out), 24, 1/1/2021 7:26 a.m., DUI (Alcohol)
- Carter, Ashley Shaynette (Bonded Out), 30, 1/3/2021 2:35 a.m., DUI (Alcohol)/Failure to Dim Lights
- Harper, Berry Dewayne (Bonded Out), 43, 1/1/2021, DUI (Alcohol)
- Harper, Ray Ann (Bonded Out), 1/1/2021 3:54 a.m., DUI (Alcohol)
- Hunter, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 31, 1/1/2021, Battery (three times), Failure to Appear before fingerprintable charge – Misdemeanor, Driving While Unlicensed
- Jones, Rashaun Marquis (Bonded Out), 29, 1/2/2021 2:45 a.m., Battery, Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree/third or subsequent Offense
- Mosely, Emmany Quenshay (In Jail), 26, 1/2/2021 3:18 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children (Third Degree) or subsequent offense
- Robinson, Tiffany Shante (In Jail), 38, 1/4/2021 1:23 a.m., Probation Violation
- Thomas, Jamaine Bernard (Bonded Out), 34, 1/3/2021 4:12 p.m., Speding/DUI (Drugs)
- Walton, Robert Lee (In Jail), 22, 12/31/2021 11:26 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Batter – Family Violence/Probation Violation
- Weaver, Ricky Cameron (Bonded Out), 19, 1/3/2021 1:12 a.m., DUI (Alcohol) under age of 21
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 12/31 to 1/4/2021
- Brown, Bianca Michelle, 33, 1/2/2021 2:18 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
- Brown, Natasha Veronica, 47, 1/2/2021 1:49 a.m., Theft by Shoplifting
- Carter, Walter Jerome, 31, 1/2/2021 1:49 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Nutt, William Gary, 60, 12/31/202 11:23 a.m., Driving while license is suspended or revoked
- Osborne, Christopher, 32, 12/31/2020 10:38 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Robinson, Tiffany, 39, 1/4/2021 1 a.m., Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 12/31 to 1/4/2021
12/31
- 306B Tabby Lane, Criminal Trespass
- 902 Ivey St., Harassing Communications
- MLK Jr. Blvd. at Rucker St., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Bosworth St., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 306 Vista Dr., Deceased Person
- 1501 E. Lamar St. Apt. B, Lost/Mislaid Property
- Jackson Avenue at West College St., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/taillights/Lens required
- 217 W. Forsyth St. at Wells Fargo Bank, Damage to Property
- 202 Smith St., Civil Matter
- 406 Academy St., Domestic Dispute
1/1/2021
- 112 Hudson St. at Cook Out, Driving without a valid license/Warrant Executed
- 1023 B Elm Avenue, Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
- 605 Lowe St., Simple Assault
- 703 Gailey Plaza, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q, Domestic Dispute
- 113 GA Highway 27 East at Apt. K2 (Southland Heights Apts.), Criminal Trespass
- 208 Brookdale Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonald’s, Thaft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 406 A Academy St., Domestic Dispute
- 1011 Border St., Domestic Dispute
- 307 Reese St., Damage to Property
- 1803 Armory Dr. Apt. B, Suspicious Incident
1/2
- 124 GA Highway 27 East, Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- Douglas Circle at Oglethorpe Avenue, Disorderly Conduct
- 126 US Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Aggravated Assault
- 215 South Hampton, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1316 Hancock Dr., Damage to Property
- 722 Beale St., Criminal Trespass
- 1402 North MLK Blvd. at Gas & Go, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1800 South Lee St. at Griffin Bell Golf Course, Suspicious Incident
- 1430 Jones Lane, Warrant executed for an outstanding warrant/Domestic Dispute
1/3
- East Forsyth St. at Tripp St., DUI
- 101 Woodland Ave. Apt. 11, Criminal Trespass
- 704 Oak Avenue, Criminal Trespass
- 135 Brannon Ave., First Degree Burglary/Aggravated Assault
- 607 Leila Way, Damage to Property
- 121 A Cherokee St., Death Investigation – Homicide
1/4
- GA Highway 3 at GA Highway 30, Animal Complaint
- 119 South Lee St., Warrant Executed
- 220 Sun Valley Dr., Domestic Dispute