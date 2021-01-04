expand
January 5, 2021

Area Beat Report for 12/31 to 1/4/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 6:57 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary for 12/31 to 1/4/2021

12/31

  • 189 Tommy Warren Dr., Burglary
  • 460 Arch Helms Rd., Medical Alarm
  • 500 US Highway 280 West, Information for officer
  • 0 US Highway 280 and Crumpton Dr., Welfare Check
  • 106 Pine Crest Dr., Welfare Check
  • 0 Telephone, Information for officer
  • Bumphead Rd., Assist Another Agency (arrest in November 10 shooting)
  • 111 Oak Ridge Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1409 Felder St., Traffic Accident
  • US Highway 280 East at Mile Post 32, Traffic Stop, Driving on a suspended license
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Law Enforcement Center Lobby, Theft
  • Salters Mill Road about Pa’s Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 227 Jenkins Road at Sam’s Country Store, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Highway 49 South about Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 366 Shiloh Rd. Lot A, Suspicious Person
  • 130 Lawhorne Circle, Suspicious Person
  • Sylvan Road, Loud Music

1/1/2021

  • 508 Southwestern Circle, Theft
  • 168 Sixth Street, Domestic Disturbance
  • 963 GA Highway 308, Welfare Check
  • 500 Block of Henry Hart Rd., Accident Report
  • 121 Grover Dr., Suspicious Person
  • GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 13
  • 0 Brady Rd., Information for officer
  • 0 US Highway 280 West at Mile Marker 7, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 118 Santa Rosa Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Hew Point Church Rd. and Highway 280 West, Criminal Trespass
  • 695 US Highway 19 South, Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 South MLK and West Lamar St. Parking Lot of Shell Gas Station, Traffic Stop/Warning issued for failure to yield

1/2/2021

  • 0 GA Highway 49 North at Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Stop-Warning citation for tail lights and cancelled registration
  • 149 B Crisp Dr., Burglary
  • 0 Plains Retirement Village, Assist Motorist with a medical complication
  • Lamar St. at Dudley St., Traffic Stop/Window Tint Violation
  • GA Highway 30 East at Arlington Dr., Traffic Stop/Improper Passing in No Passing Zone
  • Lamar St. at Dudley St., Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
  • 118 Santa Rosa, Alarm Activation
  • 808 District Line Rd., Shots Fired
  • 0 East Lester St., Shots Fired
  • 903 ½ Railroad St., Suspicious Person

1/3/2021

  • 0 New York and Pryor Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 928 Tallent Store Road, Domestic Disturbance/Suicide Threat/Welfare Check
  • Salters Mill Road, Accident Report
  • 0 Highway 19 South at Mile Marker 7, Traffic Stop/headlight out
  • 0 Hanson Dr., Traffic Stop/brake light out
  • 153 Sunset Park Dr., Damage to Property
  • 300 block of Smallpiece Road, Accident Involving Deer
  • Howard Johnson Rd. at GA Highway 27 West, Wellfare Check
  • GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 24, Traffic Stop/failure to signal lane change or turn

1/4/2021

  • 542 Old Dawson Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 0 US Highway 280 and Arlington Dr., Traffic Stop/headlight out

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 12/31 to 1/4/2021

  • Bass, Joseph Bennett Cleveland (Bonded Out), 24, 1/1/2021 7:26 a.m., DUI (Alcohol)
  • Carter, Ashley Shaynette (Bonded Out), 30, 1/3/2021 2:35 a.m., DUI (Alcohol)/Failure to Dim Lights
  • Harper, Berry Dewayne (Bonded Out), 43, 1/1/2021, DUI (Alcohol)
  • Harper, Ray Ann (Bonded Out), 1/1/2021 3:54 a.m., DUI (Alcohol)
  • Hunter, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 31, 1/1/2021, Battery (three times), Failure to Appear before fingerprintable charge – Misdemeanor, Driving While Unlicensed
  • Jones, Rashaun Marquis (Bonded Out), 29, 1/2/2021 2:45 a.m., Battery, Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree/third or subsequent Offense
  • Harper, Ray Ann (Bonded Out), 53, 1/1/2021 3:54 a.m., DUI (Alcohol)
  • Mosely, Emmany Quenshay (In Jail), 26, 1/2/2021 3:18 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children (Third Degree) or subsequent offense
  • Robinson, Tiffany Shante (In Jail), 38, 1/4/2021 1:23 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Thomas, Jamaine Bernard (Bonded Out), 34, 1/3/2021 4:12 p.m., Speding/DUI (Drugs)
  • Walton, Robert Lee (In Jail), 22, 12/31/2021 11:26 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Batter – Family Violence/Probation Violation
  • Weaver, Ricky Cameron (Bonded Out), 19, 1/3/2021 1:12 a.m., DUI (Alcohol) under age of 21

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 12/31 to 1/4/2021

  • Brown, Bianca Michelle, 33, 1/2/2021 2:18 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
  • Brown, Natasha Veronica, 47, 1/2/2021 1:49 a.m., Theft by Shoplifting
  • Carter, Walter Jerome, 31, 1/2/2021 1:49 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Nutt, William Gary, 60, 12/31/202 11:23 a.m., Driving while license is suspended or revoked
  • Osborne, Christopher, 32, 12/31/2020 10:38 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Robinson, Tiffany, 39, 1/4/2021 1 a.m., Warrant Executed

 

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 12/31 to 1/4/2021

12/31

  • 306B Tabby Lane, Criminal Trespass
  • 902 Ivey St., Harassing Communications
  • MLK Jr. Blvd. at Rucker St., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Bosworth St., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 306 Vista Dr., Deceased Person
  • 1501 E. Lamar St. Apt. B, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Jackson Avenue at West College St., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/taillights/Lens required
  • 217 W. Forsyth St. at Wells Fargo Bank, Damage to Property
  • 202 Smith St., Civil Matter
  • 406 Academy St., Domestic Dispute

1/1/2021

  • 112 Hudson St. at Cook Out, Driving without a valid license/Warrant Executed
  • 1023 B Elm Avenue, Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
  • 605 Lowe St., Simple Assault
  • 703 Gailey Plaza, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q, Domestic Dispute
  • 113 GA Highway 27 East at Apt. K2 (Southland Heights Apts.), Criminal Trespass
  • 208 Brookdale Dr., Criminal Trespass
  • 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonald’s, Thaft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 406 A Academy St., Domestic Dispute
  • 1011 Border St., Domestic Dispute
  • 307 Reese St., Damage to Property
  • 1803 Armory Dr. Apt. B, Suspicious Incident

1/2

  • 124 GA Highway 27 East, Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • Douglas Circle at Oglethorpe Avenue, Disorderly Conduct
  • 126 US Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Aggravated Assault
  • 215 South Hampton, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1316 Hancock Dr., Damage to Property
  • 722 Beale St., Criminal Trespass
  • 1402 North MLK Blvd. at Gas & Go, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1800 South Lee St. at Griffin Bell Golf Course, Suspicious Incident
  • 1430 Jones Lane, Warrant executed for an outstanding warrant/Domestic Dispute

1/3

  • East Forsyth St. at Tripp St., DUI
  • 101 Woodland Ave. Apt. 11, Criminal Trespass
  • 704 Oak Avenue, Criminal Trespass
  • 135 Brannon Ave., First Degree Burglary/Aggravated Assault
  • 607 Leila Way, Damage to Property
  • 121 A Cherokee St., Death Investigation – Homicide

1/4

  • GA Highway 3 at GA Highway 30, Animal Complaint
  • 119 South Lee St., Warrant Executed
  • 220 Sun Valley Dr., Domestic Dispute

 

 

 

