Americus Police Department and GBI investigating local homicide

Release From: City of Americus Police Department

Dated: January 4, 2021

Homicide

The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are

currently investigating a homicide which occurred on January 3rd at a residence in the

100 Block of Cherokee Street in Americus. Officers were dispatched to a person down

call at approximately 8:20 PM on January 3rd. On arrival, officers discovered a male

subject lying on the floor inside the residence. EMS personnel determined that the

subject was deceased. The victim has been identified as Sammie Lee White, age 76, of

Americus. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but there were obvious signs of

trauma to the body.

Detectives and agents questioned witnesses and processed the crime scene through the

night and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this

investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after

hours at 229-937-9011.