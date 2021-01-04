expand
January 4, 2021

Americus Police Department and GBI investigating local homicide

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 10:53 am Monday, January 4, 2021

Release From: City of Americus Police Department
Dated: January 4, 2021

Homicide
The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are
currently investigating a homicide which occurred on January 3rd at a residence in the
100 Block of Cherokee Street in Americus. Officers were dispatched to a person down
call at approximately 8:20 PM on January 3rd. On arrival, officers discovered a male
subject lying on the floor inside the residence. EMS personnel determined that the
subject was deceased. The victim has been identified as Sammie Lee White, age 76, of
Americus. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but there were obvious signs of
trauma to the body.
Detectives and agents questioned witnesses and processed the crime scene through the
night and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this
investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after
hours at 229-937-9011.

