expand
Ad Spot

December 29, 2020

Area Beat Report 12/24 to 12/27/2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:52 pm Monday, December 28, 2020

Americus PD Media Incident Summary for 12/24 to 12/27

12/24

  • 106 South Lee St. at Fugham’s Jewelry & Pawn, Damage to Property
  • 108 Woodland Ave., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 3030 East Jefferson St., Miscellaneous Report

12/25

  • 140 Lonnie Lane, Apt. 229 Meadowbrook Lane, Suspicious Incident
  • 1204 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Sun Stop, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1204 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Three Squares, Civil Matter
  • Magnolia St. at Hawkins St., Damage to Property
  • 1005 North Jackson St., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 905 Angus Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • 1008 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Knights Motel, Battery/Battery on an Unborn Child
  • 540 Tripp St. at Pepo’s Food Mart, Damage to Property
  • 602 Eastview Circle Apt. C at Eastview Apartments, Domestic Dispute
  • 126 U.S. Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 811 Winchester St., Lost/Mislaid Property

12/26

  • Adderton St. at Magnolia St., Obscuring Tag Frame or Tinted Tag Covers/Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
  • 1315 Elm Avenue, Domestic Dispute
  • 804 Lawson Dr., Contraband
  • 1211 Crawford St. at Decorating Unlimited, Criminal Trespass
  • 117 Hosanna Circle, Cruelty to Children – 2nd Degree
  • 701A Harris St., Suspicious Incident
  • 129 GA Highway 27 East at Express Food Mart, Domestic Dispute
  • 403B Academy St., Criminal Trespass

12/27

  • 307 Bessie Mays Circle, Battery
  • 104A Frieda Lane, Domestic Dispute
  • 400 Block of Crawley St. The Tree, Domestic Dispute
  • 109B Hanson Dr., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
  • 512 Hartman St., Suspicious Incident
  • Reddick Dr., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 1314 Elm Ave. Apt. 5, Failure to Notify Owner Upon Striking/Hit and Run
  • 1114 Elm Avenue, Domestic Dispute

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 12/26 to 12/27

  • Soloman, Kelsey Sherrod, 26, 12/26/2020 2:57 a.m., Obscuring Tag Frame on Tinted Tag Covers Prohibited/Driving While Licensed Suspended or Revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Sims, Christopher Allen, 47, 12/27/2020 4:08 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
  • Peavy, Alexis Quovadia, 24, 12/27/2020 2:30 a.m., Criminal Trespass

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 12/23 to 12/27

Cook, Quanterious Dontre (Bonded Out), 24, 12/23/2020 4:21 p.m., Loitering/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Carrying Concealed Weapon

  • Glass, Kendall Mackell (Bonded Out), 36, 12/24/2020 4:44 p.m., DUI – Driving Under the Influence of Drugs/Headlight Requirements/Seat Belt Violation/Marijuana Possession Less than 1 Oz.
  • McIntosh, John Gary (Bonded Out), 36, 12/27/2020 11:27 a.m., Speeding/Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
  • Sims, Christopher Allen (In Jail), 47, 12/27/2020 6:26 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Shoplifting
  • Sims, Xavier Alexander Sims (Bonded Out), 24, 12/27/2020 12:58 p.m., Seat Belt Violation/Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
  • Thomas, Martrice Lashone (In Jail), 27, 12/26/2020 3:46 p.m., Deposit Account Fraud (Bad Checks) No More than $1,499 (Misdemeanor)

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 12/23 to 12/27/2020

12/23

  • 335 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 318 Railroad St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 2239 Highway 308, Information for Officer
  • 513 GA Highway 49 South, Accident Involving Deer
  • 604 Pessell Creek Rd., Information for Officer
  • 147 Still Quarter Circle, Domestic Disturbance
  • 109 Matthews Dr. at Amerigreen, Information for Officer
  • US Highway 19 North at Mile Marker 14, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 0 Hooksmill Rd., Livestock in Road
  • Pryor Rd. about New York Rd., Livestock in Road
  • GA Highway 49 North near Mile Post 23, Roadway Blocked/Object blocking roadway
  • 124 Pecan Terrace, Domestic Disturbance

12/24

  • 773 Flintside Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 151 Fox Stephens Rd. at Lot 0, Burglary Attempt
  • 0 Hooksmill Rd. and Indian Rd., Welfare Check
  • 460 Arch Helms Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 202 Peachtree St., Information for Officer
  • 153 Lane Subdivision Rd., 911 Hang Up
  • 122 South Bailey Avenue, Alarm Activation
  • 124 Pecan Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
  • US Highway 280 East near Mile Post 24, Accident Involving Deer
  • 273 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Loud Music

More News

Lady Raiders get double-figures scoring from three players en route to victory in Border Wars tournament

Foster’s Deadly Marksmanship from beyond the arc powers Raiders to victory at Border Wars

The Year in Review: Local area sports teams experience year like no other

Area Beat Report 12/24 to 12/27/2020

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/24 to 12/27/2020

Gallery

Americus Downtown Windows: The Spirit of Christmas permeates local businesses

Local News

Americus Main Street presents the Parade of Trees at Rylander Park

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/17 to 12/23

Local news

Remembering Officer La’Warrior Sir’Charles Gardner in a special way

Local News

Willett Way Wonderland: A Christmas tradition

Local News

Our Deputy Santa is the coolest cat in town!

Local News

Wreathes Across America comes to Andersonville to honor our local fallen heroes

Local news

Senator David Perdue greets Sumter County

Local news

Candidate Jon Ossoff stops in Americus

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/17/2020

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/15 to 12/17/2020

Local News

Sumter County Board of Commissioners approves Radar List for Sumter County

Local News

Kappa Sigma brothers at GSW honor late housemother “Aunt Mae” with endowed scholarship ahead of her birthday

Local News

Area Beat Report for 12/15 and 12/16//2020

Local News

Eric Austin Taylor-Hair awarded Smallwood-Sondron Law Enforcement Academy scholarship at South Georgia Technical College

Local News

Local news

Coroner Greg Hancock responds to Coroner-Elect’s report to Board of Commissioners

Local News

Wesley B. Poke receives South Georgia Tech’s Lt. Michael Sangster Law Enforcement scholarship

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects arrested in connection with DeSoto shooting

Local News

South Georgia Tech 1967 Electronic graduate returns 53 years later to receive his associate degree with honors

Local News

South Georgia Technical College campuses to close Dec. 21 for holidays and Spring Semester registration delayed until Jan. 11

Local News

Area Beat Report 12/11 to 12/14

Local News

Mayor and City Council of Americus review 2021 budget and set agenda for December meeting