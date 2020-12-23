expand
December 24, 2020

Phoebe Sumter healthcare workers receive the first of COVID-19 vaccinations

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Americus, Ga. – Phoebe Sumter received its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment Tuesday afternoon and immediately began vaccinating staff members.  The hospital received around 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that must be stored at minus 94 degrees.  Phoebe purchased a specialized ultra-cold freezer system for the Americus hospital campus so the vaccine could be properly stored there.

Operating Room Nurse Manager Genie Giles and Surgical Tech Cameron Carter were the first two vaccine recipients.  They were followed by a steady stream of other Phoebe Sumter team members, including CEO Brandi Lunneborg.

The first physicians to be vaccinated said they had no reservations about getting the shot, which has been proven to be safe and effective.

“I wanted to be one of the first ones to get the vaccination.  It’s a way to help protect myself and those I come in contact with,” said Fleming Burroughs, MD, Phoebe Sumter Hospitalist.

“I think it’s important to protect not just myself, but our whole community,” said Kristin Collier, MD, Phoebe Sumter General Surgeon.”

“I want to do my part to help get this pandemic under control and be an example for others when it comes to getting vaccinated,” said Dale Lawson, MD, Phoebe Sumter Emergency Department Physician.

“I feel that it is important to do all we can to protect our families and our patients from this virus,” said Sean Sheff, MD, Phoebe Sumter General & Bariatric Surgeon.

Following COVID-19 vaccination guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Phoebe Sumter will initially focus on vaccinating healthcare workers.  When members of the broader public are eligible, Phoebe Sumter encourages them to get vaccinated.  The hospital will release more information about public vaccinations when it becomes available.

