Americus Downtown Windows: The Spirit of Christmas permeates local businesses

AMERICUS – As one drives through the streets of Downtown Americus, one canm see all of the various businesses with beautiful Christmas decorations in their windows, inviting the ardent shopper and the casual, curious stroller alike to enter and see each vendor’s various creations and services all do0ne with a special Christmas touch.

Like millions of small businesses across the country, the businesses located in downtown Americus have also struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, each of them has a message of hope to all of those who enter their doors and for those throughout Sumter County who have yet to enter. Each has a special and unique Christmas message they would like to share with the community, a message of hope and optimism that characterizes this special time of year. Here are a few of those Christmas messages and greetings that these businesses would like to share with the people of Americus and Sumter County during this difficult but glorious time of year.

“Merry Christmas Americus. Remember Jesus is the reason.”

From Lori Shivers, Co-Owner of Modern Studios & Photography

“We would like to thank Americus and Sumter County for their support this year, even though we’ve had a lot to deal with the COVID crisis and politics as usual. We’re very thankful that everybody has continued to shop local and we ask that you continue to do that and have a Happy New Year.”

Chuck Smith, Owner of The Maze

“Hi everyone. It’s Kara, one of the shop girls at Three’s Company Too in Downtown Americus. It’s been a rough year for everyone in all industries and, of course, small businesses have been hit hard. We wanted to extend a heart-felt thank you to all of you for your continued patronage throughout the year. It’s because of you that we are able to remain open and build memories with you today and for years to come. Thank you from me and all the shop girls at Three’s Company Too and come see us at 214 West Lamar Street in Downtown Americus.”

Kara at Three’s Company Too

“This is my 43rd Christmas in Downtown Americus and I’m glad that I’ve been able to be here for this long and hopefully we’ll be here a while longer. We want to wish everybody a wonderful Christmas and a safe Christmas. We hope this COVID-19 thing will be over in a few months and we’ll be able to get back to normal again and we hope that people will come see us whenever they have needs in the jewelry industry.”

Ronald Scott, Owner of Scotts Jewlers

“Merry Christmas Americus from all of us at the Kinnebrew Company.”

Hank Hart, Store Manager, the Kinnebrew Company